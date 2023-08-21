Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Reduction At Medical Properties Trust

Aug. 21, 2023 2:28 PM ET
Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust has cut its dividend payment, which is seen as a positive move to improve its cost of capital.
  • The company has been selling off assets to reduce debt and strengthen its financial position.
  • MPW's dividend reduction has been well received by the market, and it's performing better than other highly-leveraged REITs.
killer Holding Chainsaw

It's a dividend horror film for shareholders.

xijian/iStock via Getty Images

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) did exactly what it should do. MPW chopped off a huge portion of their dividend payment. Let the anger commence!

Comments (30)

Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Article Update Today, 3:44 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (18.73K)
Thanks for reading. The REIT sector has been pretty volatile today. MPW has been up at times and down at times. At present, it's back to being up, which has it outperforming KBWY by about 2% on the day.

If you enjoyed this article, please follow my account for more. I've been working with Seeking Alpha to prepare a free platform to share some of my articles. It will still be on Seeking Alpha, but it will allow me to publish immediately and without a paywall. People who are following me should have access to it as soon as it launches.

Of course, I will still be offering our premium service behind our paywall. That's what keeps the lights on here. However, having a free side is great for allowing all readers to access more of our content. Thank you for your support!
S
Stocks_Rocks
Today, 3:49 PM
Premium
Comments (22)
It is a value play.
S
SeeItSkiIt
Today, 3:47 PM
Comments (143)
Good article and analysis as always. Thank you!
DeadManInvesting
DeadManInvesting
Today, 3:15 PM
Premium
Comments (368)
First-rate, reasoned analysis (at each stage). Thank you.
C
Catskills1
Today, 3:03 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.36K)
@Colorado Wealth Management Fund Good piece, thanks. Would only differ in that so far, the market has not liked the dividend cut, MPW down 2% as I write. I am long on the stock with a large position and around a $14 basis (not including dividends); I think the dividend cut is the way to go. To really have a share price impact, I think MPW will have to show the debt significantly paid down, and report better results and less funny stuff with regard to Steward and Prospect. Yes, I did chase the dividend and the falling knife, but there is still a path forward for MPW.
steve7074
steve7074
Today, 3:36 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.67K)
@Catskills1 at 2:30’C, the price is at the same area, it’s been all day, close to $ 7.00. Hard to use %’s when the price is this low. 1% is .07. Not useful terminology.
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Today, 3:37 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (18.73K)
@Catskills1 Thanks for the great comment. The market is pretty fickle. In the 34 minutes since you posted, the market changed its mind again. MPW is back to being up (slightly) on the day again. KBWY still down about 1.3% to 1.4%.
u
usiah
Today, 3:03 PM
Comments (13.5K)
Took me long enough, but glad I finally sold when I did.

Retired income investor
Alaskan Gold Miner
Alaskan Gold Miner
Today, 3:37 PM
Comments (705)
@usiah You and me both, brother! Good riddance to this horrible company.
Steve Rasher
Steve Rasher
Today, 3:01 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.34K)
@Colorado Wealth Management Fund Thanks for the quick update on MPW's dividend cut. I had held $MPW since 2013, but last March it became apparent to me, given the numerous asset sales, that continuing cash flow would be insufficient to sustain the then current dividend. A dividend cut was a must. Thus, I sold at a small loss, but, given the dividends over the ten years, I feel I did OK. I think management has more to prove in terms of cutting costs and managing the business for its shareholders. Yes, it may be a small thing, but selling those airplanes would make a big statement in change of attitude. Also, some cut in senior management comp would be a good signal that things are changing. I have some hope for both, although I wouldn't be surprised if the pay cuts are modest at best. Frankly, if they did a larger pay cut but also gave them some significant option grants, that would be okay with me; they'll have more skin in the game to get the stock price up. JMHO. Steve
Will104
Will104
Today, 3:01 PM
Premium
Comments (3.26K)
MPWs bonds are senior unsecured but they do have some chance of control protection; they can be put back to the company if there’s both a change of control and a rating downgrade

My fear as a creditor was one that they wouldn’t cut the divi and secondly that PE would buy them and load up the assets with secured debt (though I think the risk of not doing due diligence would be too great for any buyer)

It’s a good step

Now to sack management, sell the planes and kitchen sink all the potential bad news
M
MrRobinsonsNeighborhood
Today, 2:58 PM
Premium
Comments (60)
Money where my mouth is: I'm now short the 17JAN25 5 puts and long the 17JAN25 8 calls at a net debit of $.04 per spread.
mookdoc
mookdoc
Today, 2:53 PM
Premium
Comments (2.94K)
Glad they did the cut and was more than I thought they would. That is a good proactive sign. I will be accumulating now at these levels.
A
Aenorist
Today, 2:45 PM
Premium
Comments (62)
With the amount of shorts and doomsayers I can sell puts now for 45% annualized return.

If I happen to end up with MPW at 6$, I am okay with that ... It's not the best investment, but it's 8% yield with a decent bit of upside / massive margin of safety at this point.
Office Rat
Office Rat
Today, 2:45 PM
Comments (5.98K)
"Some were from people who claimed to be accounting experts but demonstrated minimal understanding of accounting. In other words, it was about what you expect in the comments."

Too funny!
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Today, 3:51 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (18.73K)
@Office Rat There's just so many. I don't know if they are lying about their positions and/or credentials, or if they actually have that role but still don't know how accounting works. It's wild. You know people lie on the internet, but you don't usually expect them to fake an understanding of accounting. Not many cool points for that.
l
linkdonald
Today, 2:35 PM
Comments (4.71K)
Can't help but think that a proactive BOD would have taken these steps somewhat earlier.
WSLegend
WSLegend
Today, 2:33 PM
Premium
Comments (2.98K)
So you are taking a victory lap for finally being correct??
Even a stopped clock….
RL2200
RL2200
Today, 2:36 PM
Premium
Comments (898)
@WSLegend These types of stocks are not held for growth but rather for income once the dividend was cut it will enter penny stock status see you all the bottom!
WSLegend
WSLegend
Today, 2:38 PM
Premium
Comments (2.98K)
@RL2200
“These types of stocks “ ??
You mean Hospital stocks, REITS in general, or any stock with a yield over 10-12% ?
A
AskLou
Today, 2:40 PM
Comments (958)
@WSLegend huh? Wasn't Colorado Wealth Management the only SA author to recommend selling $MPW???
Are you still a miserable long? I covered my short at $7.50 a day before the bottom. Now that the dividend cut is out of the way, I'll wait for a bounce into the ex-date and re-short for another 30-50% decline.
