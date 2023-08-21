Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 Drops As Outlook For Banks, China Gets Worse

Summary

  • Fitch Ratings' threatened downgrade of a dozen banks in the U.S., including JPMorgan Chase, underscored the growing risks on their balance sheets from the Federal Reserve's series of rate hikes.
  • The rate hikes have resulted in the rapid accumulation of unrealized losses for banks with large holdings of U.S. Treasuries, putting them at risk of failing, like Silicon Valley Bank and other smaller banks did earlier in the year.
  • Internationally, the biggest economic story in the world continues to be China's sputtering economy.
  • The Chinese government's action to terminate the reporting of its youth employment statistics revealing its developing troubles indicates those building problems are bigger than it wants to admit.
  • For the S&P 500, the looming potential downgrades of U.S. banks carried more weight, leading the index to fall to 4369.71, a 2.1% decline from the previous week’s close.

Trading chats analytics on digital display

da-kuk

There were two sets of news headlines that combined to impact the U.S. stock market during the trading week ending Friday, 18 August 2023.

Domestically, Fitch Ratings' threatened downgrade of a dozen banks in the U.S., including JPMorgan Chase (

