Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medical Properties: Strong Buy After The Dividend Cut

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.39K Followers

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust shares dropped over 12% after it was announced that the California Department of Managed Health Care held up a deal with tenant Prospect Medical.
  • MPW cut just its dividend by 48% to repair its balance sheet.
  • Shares of MPW, even with a near-50% dividend cut, are ridiculously cheap based off of normalized FFO.
  • Bad news appears to be fully priced into Medical Properties' valuation.

Building facade of a hospital in commercial and business district under blue sky

Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) slid more than 12% on Friday after it was reported that a deal between the health care REIT and one of its tenants, Prospect Medical, was held up by a

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.39K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

h
hopeneverdies3036
Today, 3:46 PM
Premium
Comments (162)
In the end, it is all the debt that makes this thing so dicey.
Alaskan Gold Miner profile picture
Alaskan Gold Miner
Today, 3:33 PM
Comments (705)
Sold for a loss last week. Fortunately I have some big LT capital gains to offset. Horribly managed company. My mistake to put this turd into my income portfolio of otherwise excellent companies.
u
usiah
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (13.5K)
Sold awhile ago. Won't be buying back in.

Retired income investor
M
Mister Jimmy
Today, 3:06 PM
Comments (666)
I recall that Benjamin Graham’s epic “The Intelligent Investor” posed the following question several times: “At what price?”. I’ll accept the argument that, at some price point, MPW may be worth the risk, but at what price? It doesn’t look like it’s bottomed yet and, at higher than normal volume today, it continues to slide. At something north of zero, it is definitely a Strong Buy, however.
V
Verndale Farm
Today, 3:05 PM
Comments (205)
I'll be watchin to see if their "expense reduction" comes anywhere close to the 48% reduction in the dividend. Executive compensation reduction and cutting the jets should tell you if they're serious...or if they're just going to let the majority of the pain fall on their income seeking shareholders.
JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 3:01 PM
Comments (4.07K)
Time now for the shorts to start covering.
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Today, 2:51 PM
Premium
Comments (3.26K)
The words, MPW, cheap and FFO (and then with Normalised thrown in) tells you that the author know not of what he writes
F
FunInvesting
Today, 3:15 PM
Premium
Comments (4.39K)
@Will104
hmmm.
at an all time low...and you say? sell cause it is going lower?
b
bionic1
Today, 3:41 PM
Comments (3.93K)
@FunInvesting LOW ain't ZERO!!
CapSix profile picture
CapSix
Today, 2:50 PM
Premium
Comments (123)
Fool me once….
RL2200 profile picture
RL2200
Today, 2:54 PM
Premium
Comments (898)
@CapSix These type of stocks are never bought for growth but rather for their hefty dividends. Now that has rug pulled it will enter the dustbin of obscurity & most likely be a penny stock within a few months
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.