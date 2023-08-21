Thapana Onphalai

Introduction

The stock of cybersecurity expert- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) has proven to be a rewarding play this year, delivering healthy returns of ~40%, and also outperforming the tech-heavy benchmark. We like the overall story and will touch upon some of the key merits, before closing with some thoughts on whether it’s a good time to get in.

YCharts

CRWD Has A Lot of Levers To Hold It In Good Stead

For the uninitiated, quite unlike legacy cybersecurity enterprise offerings which tend to be reactionary and unidimensional, CRWD facilitates a cloud-native AI-based platform that runs through and dissects trillions of cybersecurity events and enterprise data per week, to come up with a more robust real-time threat detector. CRWD’s rigorous offering will likely take up even more prominence in an environment where file-less malware attacks have been growing exponentially, something which legacy offerings are unequipped to detect or handle.

For the most part, CRWD has primarily catered to large enterprises (CRWD services 15 of the top 20 US banks, 271 of the Fortune 500, etc.) but in recent periods they have started tweaking their exposure to other pockets, and we think this relative diversification could come in particularly handy in the current environment, where deal scrutiny appears to have perked up for large deals and SMB entities have also started becoming chief targets of cyber-attacks, as per McKinsey. Having said that, it's not as if things are falling apart. Currently, at least close to a quarter of CRWD’s subs have signed up for seven or more of their cloud modules, reiterating the growing popularity and consolidation that is taking place on the Falcon platform.

Q1 Presentation

But, we think it’s a good thing that CRWD also has something like CrowdStrike Falcon Go, an ideal product for the small and medium business community (SMB) and they have also recently put in place a dedicated sales team to cater to this segment. The average sales cycles with SMB customers are believed to be only half as much as that with large enterprises, and it should help CRWD tide over an environment where increased scrutiny may potentially put the brakes on the growth profile of the firm.

The other reassuring aspect of the CRWD story is the degree of cash and short-term investments that CRWD has managed to accumulate on its balance sheet over time. Over six years back, it stood at a miserly $33.5m, these days it is almost 90x that figure!

YCharts

All in all, it dwarfs the amount of debt taken by the firm (less than $800m), and is incidentally the single biggest component of the asset base (accounting for 57% of total assets). One should not underestimate the impact of this arrow in the quiver, for what is inherently a high-growth tech story that will likely guzzle plenty of cash. Needless to say, it's also comforting to have such mammoth scales of cash when it wants to fulfill some strategic inorganic ambitions, such as the prospective Bionic.AI acquisition.

Granted, there are plenty of tech businesses that can boost their cash position by taking on more debt or issuing shares, but CRWD’s burgeoning cash strengths are founded on strong and growing internally generated free cash flow, which is yet another feather in the cap for the operating model. After growing at 44% YoY in Q1, note that the current FCF yield of the stock at over 2% is more than twice the average yield, reiterating the relentless execution by the management team. For the upcoming Q2 event, investors may see a small stepdown in FCF sequentially, on account of billing and expense timings, but over a period of time this should even out.

YCharts

Historically note that on an annual basis, the company has generated an FCF margin of 30-33%, and as per its target operating model, there won’t be any compromise on this metric going forward, with a targeted range of 30-32%.

All in all, it's worth noting that these impressive FCF qualities make CRWD a part of the top-10 shares of the Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG), a product that focuses on growth stocks exhibiting above-average FCF margins.

The strong net cash position also makes CRWD come across as very cheap from an EV (Enterprise value) angle, particularly when you consider the degree of topline growth one is likely to get going forward

YCharts

If one considers YCharts consensus, CRWD looks on course to deliver impressive topline growth of 30%, not just this year, but through the next three years! Considering the consistently attractive topline runway on offer, one does feel like one is getting a great deal for a business priced at only 8.39x forward EV/sales. Crucially, also consider that the current EV/sales multiple represents a 21% discount over the stock’s long-term average multiple.

YCharts

Then some of you may be disturbed by the fact that the company has not yet turned GAAP profitable on a FY basis, but it looks like that could just be around the corner. In fact in Q1, the company already managed to eke out a positive bottom line of $0.5m.

YCharts

Some of this could be abetted by a sequential decline in the SBC (Stock based compensation) after nine straight quarters of growth, but there’s a good chance this starts trending up again as net-new hires in Q1 was relatively low, and it should pick up as we progress through the year (management also spoke of their desire to do their best to retain the best talent, so this decline is probably a one-off). After a solid Q1 where it hit 80%, subscription gross-margins could also likely drop off in Q2 as CRWD looks to make some optimization investments.

Yet, all in all for the FY, the sell-side still expects CRWD to deliver positive FY EPS of $2.38 (a mammoth improvement from -$0.79 seen last year). What’s also key is that profitability is likely to linger over the next two years with a 2-year CAGR growth of 30% through Jan-2026!

YCharts

Closing Thoughts- Technical Considerations

Clearly there’s a lot to like about CrowdStrike, but would the stock also serve as a fitting rotational candidate for those fishing for good mean-reversion opportunities in the cybersecurity space?

Stockcharts

Well based on the image above, one wouldn’t think so as CRWD’s relative positioning vs its cybersecurity peers, is now already very close to the mid-point of its trading range (you ideally want to get in when the relative strength ratio is trading substantially below the mid-point of a certain range, like it was at the start of 2023).

Then if we switch over to CRWD’s standalone weekly chart, we’re enthused to note that the long-run downtrend which lasted for well over a year (from Oct 2021), bottomed out earlier this year. In March, we then saw the price not only break past the downward-sloping trendline but also defend the breakout. In recent weeks, the stock hasn’t quite managed to find the ammunition to maintain the bullish momentum seen across the month of May, but rather has consolidated within the $140-$167 range. The Q2 event, which is nine days away, may serve as the ideal catalyst to get the stock out of this trading range.

Investing

We could be wrong, but this inability to kick on may also be linked to the fact that the guys with the deep pockets are yet to renew their appetite on CRWD stock. In recent months, there hasn’t been any pickup in interest, and on a YTD basis, the number of institutions owning the stock is down by -11%, whilst the net shares owned by them is down by -15%.

YCharts

Besides, on the insider front, whilst there hasn’t been any activity in August, the preceding two months also saw a lot of insider sale transactions, with no buys whatsoever.

Barcharts

Well, insiders and the institutions may not quite be banging the drum at the moment, but given some of the attractive facets of this story, and the cheap valuations on offer, we think a pullback to the sub $140 levels (the lower end of the current trading range) wouldn’t be a bad terrain to kickstart a long position in the CRWD stock.