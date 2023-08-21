Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PPA: Is This Aerospace And Defense ETF Set To Soar?

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF tracks an Index with an impressive 25-year track record that beats the S&P 500 Index.
  • Between 1998-2023, there were only five key six-month periods where PPA or its Index lagged SPY by more than 10%. However, there were ten periods where it outperformed by 10%.
  • As a result, you'll find PPA's downside risk-adjusted returns to be excellent. It's also well-diversified, with Boeing Airlines accounting for 7.20% of the fund compared to 18.90% for PPA's competitor.
  • PPA's fundamentals are moving in the right direction after a Q2 earnings season where nearly all holdings beat on sales and earnings. While its valuation could be slightly elevated, I believe it's a solid ETF to buy-and-hold for the long term.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
The fighter jets are taking off for an attack.

phaisarn2517

Investment Thesis

The Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) has outperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) by 1.68% per year since its October 2005 launch and did so with less volatility. This track record alone suggests it's

The Sunday Investor
I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

R
Ron1634
Today, 3:51 PM
Comments (2.68K)
Sunday - PPA never seems to be cheap. Current yield is 0.59%

Wouldn't you want to buy the top individual companies instead?
