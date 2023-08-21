Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WesBanco: Price/Book Value Seems Too Low Compared To Peers

Aug. 21, 2023 3:48 PM ETWesBanco, Inc. (WSBC)
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.72K Followers

Summary

  • WesBanco remains undervalued based on its equity, with a Price/Book Value below the industry median.
  • The bank is facing challenges with its net interest margin due to increasing deposit costs.
  • Despite high exposure to CRE loans, WesBanco's loans show no signs of weakness and net interest margin is expected to be around 3%.
Auditor makes internal audit of company and checks financial report with magnifying glass.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Despite the recent rally, WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) remains an undervalued bank based on its equity. Suffice it to say that the Price/Book Value is only 0.67x, while the industry median is 1.04x.

Significant exposure to CRE loans certainly weighs on this

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.72K Followers
Graduate in business administration, I am pursuing my studies and meanwhile writing articles that reflect my opinion.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.