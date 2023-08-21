Mario Tama/Getty Images News

It’s been a little over a month since I went shopping for shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS), and in that time the shares have returned about 14.4% against a loss of about 0.5% for the S&P 500. The Gap is about to report earnings again, so I thought I’d review the name to see if it makes sense to sell before those earnings, hold through them, or buy more heading into earnings. Given valuations in the overall market, my initial bias would be to take profits, because “what the market giveth, the market can taketh awayeth.” But I’m going to keep an open mind and decide what to do after answering two questions. First, what is my back of the envelope forecast for the upcoming earnings? Second, how safe is the dividend? I’ll deal with these questions in turn below.

My regulars know that I am absolutely obsessed with making my reader’s lives as pleasant as possible. One of the ways I do this is by trying to save you time by writing a “thesis statement” at the beginning of each of my articles. With this thesis statement, the reader gets access to more of my thoughts than they do with the title and bullet points, but they’re not obliged to wade through an entire one of my screeds to do so. You’re welcome. I’m going to be doubling the size of my investment in The Gap this morning. Although my forecasted TTM PE is pretty rich, I am of the view that the company is turning around, earnings growth is sustainable and real. More importantly, I think the dividend is sustainable. Given the current yield, and the fact that I think interest rates will eventually drop again, I think these cash flows are too tempting to pass up.

Forecast Of Earnings

Whenever I make a forecast, I assume that current trends will be continued until I get evidence of some kind of change. Given how frequently the world changes, and surprises us, this may be a very naive perspective, but as approaches to forecasting go, it’s the best of a bad lot.

To break down my thinking specifically, the first quarter of the year saw sales drop by 5.8% from the same period in 2022, so I’m going to extend that trend into the first six months of the year. Given that revenue was $7.334 billion for the first six months of 2022, I’m going to assume revenue of $6.893 billion for the first six months of 2023. I’m applying the same approach to COGS, and operating expenses, down by 13.4%, and 5.3% respectively. I’m also assuming a more typical $60 million tax bill, and I’m assuming a slightly lower interest expense for the first half of the year, consistent with the massive drop in interest expense from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023. Finally, I’m assuming the same number of shares as we saw this time last year, as buyback activity has been pretty minimal.

Taking all of the above together, I’m assuming a cumulative EPS of $0.09 for the first half of this year, which is an obvious improvement on the -$0.05 we saw in Q1. I’ve heard from people who worry about the effect of the end of the student loan moratorium on Gap earnings. I worry about how that will affect the future, but don’t consider the moratorium material for Q2, given that it ends August 31. So, the trend may be down further in the final months of the year, but I’m sticking with my methodology for the first half of the year.

Since the company posted losses of -$0.55 per share throughout 2022, and they posted losses of -$0.57 per share in the first half of the year, I’m suggesting that the trailing twelve month earnings per share will come in at $0.11. Given the current stock price of $10.36, we’re looking at a TTM PE of 94 times. That’s not great, but the earnings trend is in the right direction.

Gap Earnings Forecast (Author forecast)

Dividend Sustainability

As I suggested above, the sustainability of the dividend is of critical importance here. If the current yield of 5.78% is sustainable in an environment where the earnings are recovering, that would make for a compelling investment. If, on the other hand, the dividend isn’t sustainable, it’s likely that price will collapse at some point.

Although I love accrual accounting as much as it’s possible to love accrual accounting, I am of the view that when it comes to dividends and their sustainability, cash is king. So, I’m going to review the likely Gap sources, and uses of cash. I’m in the mood to start by looking at sources, so I’m going to start looking at sources of cash. As of the latest report, the company has about $1.17 billion in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet. Additionally, over the past three years, they’ve generated an average of $551 million in cash from operations. One of these years was 2020, though, and as you may recall, there was a global pandemic that year, and that negatively impacted companies like Gap. Thus, if we strip out 2020 as an anomaly, and use 2019 instead, the average CFO jumps to $942 million. Given that things haven’t quite recovered yet, I’m going to assume that the company can be counted on to generate about $710 million in CFO.

At the same time, the company has invested an average of about $394 million in the business over the past three years.

Additionally, per page 32 of the latest 10-K, half of the company’s debt is due in 2029 and the other half is due in 2031.

Given the net cash flow generating capacity of the firm, the fact that they have an enormous cash hoard, and the fact that there are no major repayments for at least five years, I’m of the view that the dividend is well covered here.

Given the above, I’ll add another 400 shares to my position ahead of earnings. The shares of this heavily shorted stock may languish after earnings, but I’m confident in the sustainability of the dividend, so I’m willing to wait for the market to recognise the success of the ongoing turnaround. Additionally, if interest rates eventually fall as I suspect they will, the current yield on this stock will drop pretty massively in my view. I’m willing to be paid handsomely to wait for this outcome.