Trying On Even More Of The Gap

Aug. 21, 2023
Patrick Doyle
Summary

  • I invested in shares of The Gap just over a month ago and have seen a return of 14.4% in that time.
  • I am considering whether to sell, hold, or buy more shares before the upcoming earnings report.
  • I expect an improvement in earnings for the first half of the year and believe the dividend is sustainable, therefore I will be buying more GPS.
It’s been a little over a month since I went shopping for shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS), and in that time the shares have returned about 14.4% against a loss of about 0.5% for the S&P 500. The Gap is about

Patrick Doyle
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GPS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own 400 shares, and I'm about to buy another 400.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

AnimeSnoopy
Today, 4:23 PM
So much of $GPS success or failure depends on the cost of its long-term debt moving forwards, which it can't control.

Imo, might as well cut the middle man out and just play long/short of treasuries.

Contrast this with $COLM and their net neutral balance sheet.
A business that will live or die on the merits of the business itself, more than external rates it cannot control.
