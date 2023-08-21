John Moore

Back in 2016, I called shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) an acquisition machine which looked appealing despite some headwinds. The company had delivered on solid growth thanks to dealmaking and organic growth, although a strong dollar hurt the reported results of the battery application maker at that particular point in time.

Amidst a fair valuation, strong track record and moderate leverage position, I was upbeat on the shares, although I recognized the headwinds. Forwarding in time, the company has seen modest revenue growth and some margin pressure, until recently. With shares having moved up largely in line with the fundamental performance, a high-teens earnings multiple and modest leverage make shares look largely fairly valued here following a substantial rally over the past year.

A Recap

EnerSys came in its existence when it acquired Japanese firm Yuasa back in the year 2000, in order to create a powerhouse in industrial batteries. By 2016, the company operated in three divisions: motive power, reserve power and aerospace and defense, with multiple customers and end-markets being catered in each of these categories.

A combination of organic growth and dealmaking made that sales grew from less than half a billion in 2020 to $2.5 billion in 2015, largely driven by 33 acquisitions. Back in 2016, the company was on track to post sales of $2.3 billion with declines due to currency headwinds, although the company had steadily grown operating margins towards 10% of sales.

On track to post adjusted earnings of $3.90 per share, a $55 stock revealed that shares traded at a modest 14 times earnings multiple. This looked like a very modest valuation for a business which carried a net debt load of $300 million, largely equivalent to reported EBITDA.

Making Gradual Progress

Since 2016, shares have largely traded in a $55-$110 range. After trading as low as $60 per share in October of last year, shares rallied to $110 in recent weeks, now trading hands at $98 per share. This makes that shares have seen a decent rally since that period of time, and certainly over the past year.

In May 2022, the company posted its fiscal year 2022 results. Revenues rose by 13% that year to $3.36 billion, which marks about 45% revenue growth from 2016. The issue is that adjusted operating profits had come under pressure, reported at $264 million, for margins just shy of 8%. The company has managed to deliver on higher sales, but lower margins, all of which resulted in earnings of $4.47 per share, just some ten percent ahead of 2016.

The stagnation is furthermore evident in adjusted EBITDA, which at $308 million was largely similar to the numbers reported six years ago. Contrary to that period of time, the company has taken on some leverage, with net debt reported at $906 million, due to a combination of dividends, share buybacks, bolt-on deals and poor working capital management.

A year later, that is May of this year, the company posted fiscal 2023 sales of $3.71 billion, some 10% ahead of last year. Non-GAAP operating margins just shy of 8% have improved to 8.7%, which together with sales growth made adjusted operating profits rise by 22% to $322 million. This spurred a big improvement in adjusted earnings to $5.34 per share, nearly a dollar ahead of last year.

Amidst the strong profit recovery, adjusted EBITDA improved to $361 million while net debt ticked down to $725 million, reducing leverage ratios from 3 times to 2 times.

In August, the company posted first quarter sales for the fiscal year 2024, as first quarter sales rose just a percent to $909 million. The company posted very strong margin results, in part the result of the Inflation Reduction Act IRC 45 tax credits, with adjusted earnings up from $1.15 per share to $1.89 per share.

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA improved to $111 million, as the company guided for another solid second quarter, in which adjusted earnings are seen at a midpoint of $1.82 per share. As net debt ticked down further to $681 million, leverage ratios are rapidly falling far below 2 times here, closer to 1.5 times if current profits can be maintained.

This makes that in the absence of IRA tax credits, realistic earnings trend at $5-6 per share here, as there seems to be some momentum outside these credits as well. In fact, management has great confidence, as the company hiked the quarterly dividend by 29% to a run rate of $0.90 per share, for a yield near 1%.

And Now?

The reality is that the company preparing another investment cycle, as the company is exploring the development of a new lithium battery gigafactory with estimated capital spending around $500 million. This might push up leverage quite a bit, as regular capital spending only comes in at $120 million per annum.

Pro forma to the investment, net debt might overnight jump to $1.2 billion, all while EBITDA comes in around $400 million, but there is of course time to deleverage the balance sheet ahead of any commissioning works, while the new factory is expected to contribute EBITDA as well of course, while IRA tax credits are still received in the meantime.

Given the positioning I am not too impressed with the performance of the business, although that the business has come back to life in the fiscal year 2023, with recent revenue growth not being too impressive (although margins are improving). That said, the overall valuation looks fair enough to keep an eye on the stock, although I am only willing to commit on dips here.