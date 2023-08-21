Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: Tech Giant With Minimal Downside And Significant Upside

Aug. 21, 2023 4:13 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLAMZN, MSFT10 Comments
Summary

  • Alphabet's stock has been relatively flat over the past year, but has rebounded from its lows in January.
  • The Bear-Case in an discounted cash flow analysis suggest that Alphabet is currently only slightly overvalued.
  • The Base- and Bull however indicated that the company might be heavily undervalued right now.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) is almost flat over the last year, just being up ~8% year over year.

Over the last 14 months the company is even down almost 14%. Alphabet however has seen a significant rebound

German Buy-Hold-Check investor. With a degree in both mechanical engineering and economics, I am able to understand, quantify, and interpret both the economics and (to some point) the technology of companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

Article Update Today, 4:52 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (93)
Thanks for reading! As always, I appreciate feeback in the comments and a follow or like if you liked the article.
s
shajipappan
Today, 5:04 PM
Comments (95)
but but but...when will the stock move up ?
a snail in my backyard covered 5km last week
P
Peter Allan Childs
Today, 5:00 PM
Comments (318)
Many positive reports & opinions but the stock doesn’t go up it can’t seem to get out of its own way!
Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
Today, 5:07 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (93)
@Peter Allan Childs remember its up ~38% YTD ;)
t
tkarl
Today, 4:50 PM
Premium
Comments (711)
Barely any mention of the regulatory/legal woes. It's not just the EU fine, but the DOJ trial which starts in 7 months. There will be a lot of press and fear being spread before that. It's is a huge risk - the search/ad business is so large, the rest is irrelevant. No thanks. This was my last FAANG holding and I cashed out after the recent jump.
Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
Today, 5:04 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (93)
@tkarl thanks for your insight and thoughts!
The regulatory and legal problems are definetly a big risk for Alphabet, but I think a compay that has to split its segments in different companies could also create significant opportunities.
I
Investor621
Today, 4:44 PM
Premium
Comments (163)
Very nice job. I would argue that Google has a lot more than 3% growth potential from year 2030 onwards, possibly making your model too conservative.
Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
Today, 4:50 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (93)
@Investor621 thanks for your feedback!
3% growth rate after 2030 is indeed very conservative!
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 4:40 PM
Premium
Comments (1.86K)
Very nice analysis of Google. Am a recent investor at around $110 and purchased the stock because of the balance sheet which showed approximately 100 billion in net cash and a growing 70 billion in FCF which was applied last year to buy back 530 million shares of stock. Another 70 billion was appropriated for 2023 albeit said some will retire less shares with the price of the stock increasing. Management seems to be taking hold of the out of control spending and excessive hiring that took place over the last two years and Cloud is now a 30+ billion division that is no longer losing money and still growing by 30+%.
These tenants of cost control, stock buybacks and the continual growth of cloud as a profitable entity make me think that Google will be generating future revenue growth , profitability and FCF leading to higher buybacks which will fuel the stock price upward.
Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
Today, 4:55 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (93)
@Jlexus1953 appreciate your feedback!
I agree them controlling their spending in the other bets and also stock based comp is a key meassurement for the future. Also the cloud seems very promising, like you mentioned.
