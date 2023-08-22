Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple And Disney: Why A Takeover May Not Be On The Horizon

Aug. 22, 2023 7:30 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL), DIS
The Entertainment Oracle profile picture
The Entertainment Oracle
3.71K Followers

Summary

  • Acquisition rumors involving Disney are nothing new, but the one that seems to re-emerge every so often is Disney being the one acquired... usually by Apple.
  • The genesis of this theory can be traced back to the tight friendship of CEO’s Bob Iger and Steve Jobs, which helped bring Pixar into the Disney fold.
  • However, while that theory may have held water before, in this new era of entertainment (dominated by streaming), it no longer seems feasible... but that doesn’t stop speculation.
  • Apple spending billions to enter the theme park/resorts space doesn’t make sense, especially when their core business is thriving - and that includes its own entertainment/sports divisions.
  • Regardless of the financials, it’s hard to believe government regulators wouldn’t fight this type of merger - even more so than what Microsoft and Amazon previously faced with their deals.

Apple Unveils Movie Downloads For iTunes And Two New iPod Models

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

It is a tale as old as time.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) buying X, or Disney buying Y - or to the more extreme case X buying Disney.

Of course, this was before Elon Musk turned Twitter into "X"… but you

This article was written by

The Entertainment Oracle profile picture
The Entertainment Oracle
3.71K Followers
A long time entertainment industry professional, I have worked with a number of top Hollywood studios and networks. With over a decade in the field I use my in-depth knowledge of film and television to inform potential investors about the viability of the many upcoming projects in the industry. Questions? E-mail me at TheEntertainmentOracle[at]gmail.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.