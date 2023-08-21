3 Predictions As 10-Year Yield Hits 4.3%

MicroPixieStock/iStock via Getty Images

Instead of the anticipated recession, the economy seems to be re-accelerating. The market’s outlook on interest rates has moved from thinking high rates were a temporary inflation/Fed driven phenomenon to what now appears to be a sustained medium to high rate environment.

I am happy. Stable rates are a healthy thing for the economy and make investments more company specific and fundamentally driven. The fate of a given investment is no longer going to be dictated by the next CPI report or Fed jawboning.

I think many people are under the false impression that the market needs interest rates to go back down for stocks to go up. All we really need is rates to normalize and it looks like they are going to. As the 10-year yield rises the interest rate curve is starting to un-invert.

This macro backdrop paves the way for certain outcomes which I believe are quite likely and as such am willing to put some predictions on paper.

Predictions:

Medium leverage companies will outperform low leverage. Cashflow negative, speculative investments will crash further Spreads will normalize in RMBS, real estate cap rates, and equity risk premiums

Prediction #1 medium leverage companies will outperform low leverage

Debt levels have been the primary desideratum of performance.

The last few years have been characterized by megacap leadership. Whether you want to call it FANG or the magnificent 7 or whatever the next acronym or nickname is, the unifying feature of these companies is that they are low debt. These companies did not do well because they are tech, they did well because they have low or even negative debt (cash).

As interest rates rose the investment public stopped thinking of leverage as amplifying returns and instead looked at it as a burden of higher interest expense as debt would eventually have to be refinanced at higher rates. Higher debt companies almost universally underperformed while low debt companies did well.

WSJ

While there is some rational thought behind this idea, I think the market took it a bit too far. It has reached the point of double accounting. The higher interest expense has taken down earnings and the companies with more debt trade at substantially lower multiples.

The companies should have been punished once with the lower earnings but a lower multiple on lower earnings is too much.

Going forward it looks a bit different. Companies carrying debt already have high interest rates so most of the damage to earnings is in. Thus, it no longer impacts earnings growth. Low debt has always and should trade at a lower multiple than high debt, but I suspect the spread in multiples will return to a more normal level.

Prediction #2: Speculative investments will crash

Some bubbles have already burst on the notion that certain types of investments were fueled by the “Free money” of the zero interest rate environment. I think that notion is correct and indeed many of these stocks dropped as the Fed raised rates.

There is a second leg to it, however, which I don’t think the market has caught on to yet. Beyond free money directly investing in these speculative stocks, they were bolstered by the dismal ROIC of the free money environment.

Expected rates of return on real world projects are related to what investors demand. Consider a spectrum of potential projects. It could be anything from a new chip factory to hiring additional workers, to an advertising campaign. Each project has an expected return on invested capital.

In order for investors to want to invest in a project, its ROIC needs to be a certain amount higher than risk free rates to make the risk involving project worth taking.

In a historically normal environment, the ROIC of a project would have to be somewhere around 10%. Well, as interest rates went to zero, 10% ROIC projects looked amazing. They all got invested in. Then people started seeing the 9% projects as desirable and then the 8% all the way down the line.

There were few accessible good return projects left and to attain a big return one had to go far out on the risk spectrum where all the speculative stuff lies.

So far, the Fed raising rates has been enough to significantly curtail the investment flowing into the speculative nonsense. SPACs have dried up. Space tourism companies are finding it harder to raise capital.

The next shoe to drop will be investors actively trying to pull their money out of these things. Freshly off the back of the free money environment there weren’t many high ROIC projects to invest in. It takes time for new projects to come about, but now that money is expensive, the projects that do surface sit around longer before they get invested in.

Thus far, there is a surfeit of 6% and 7% projects that are not getting scooped up. 8% ROIC projects are even starting to get passed over. As the inventory of investable projects builds, there starts to be substantially more competition for investment dollars.

How long will someone be willing to keep their capital in a negative cashflow speculation as the alternatives get juicier?

Fantasy investments have greater appeal when practical investments look terrible. The ROIC of real investments is inversely related to availability of capital. The tighter the capital, the greater the market equilibrating ROIC. The greater the market equilibrating ROIC, the less appealing fantasy investments become.

Prediction #3: Spreads will normalize in RMBS, real estate cap rates and equity risk premia

An inverted yield curve messes with quite a few things. Right now there are many instances in which debt capital is more expensive than equity capital. There are qualitative forces naturally occurring in finance that should prevent such an occurrence.

Longer dated investments should have higher YTM as a tradeoff for the duration risk

Equity capital, being lower on the waterfall, should offer investors a higher return than debt.

In an unmanipulated market, the natural feedback loops tend to keep spreads where they belong, but with one of the fastest rate hiking cycles in history this is a highly manipulated environment.

The 10-year and 30-year treasuries represent a mostly unmanipulated interest rate. They get tweaked a bit by things like QT or QE, but are mostly market driven.

In contrast, the short end of the curve is just about dictated by the Fed. Nobody wants to buy a 2-year treasury at a 1% yield when money markets are paying 5% on cash.

The result was a severe inversion of the yield curve starting in 2022 as the 2-year yield eclipsed the 10-year.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The magnitude of inversion is often measured by the 2-year yield minus the 10-year yield and at some points the inversion was in excess of 100 basis points.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

In the last couple months, as the “higher-for-longer” hypothesis has gained in popularity, the curve has begun to un-invert. Magnitude of inversion has dropped from over 100 basis points to around 70 today.

Over time, the inversion will completely disappear and its impacts across finance will lessen.

Spreads are out of whack.

Mortgage rates and RMBS are trading very wide relative to Treasury yields of respective duration. They should trade at a slightly higher yield than treasuries due to the added risk of prepayment, but a nearly 300 basis point spread for mortgages is extreme.

Real estate cap rates are low relative to cost of capital. Some properties are still transacting at cap rates in the 5s even as mortgage debt on those properties is in the 6s.

Equity risk premia are very low relative to history. There is a mathematical relationship between treasury yields and forward earnings multiples of the S&P. The higher interest rates are, the lower earnings multiples should be to maintain the equity risk premium. Yet we are in an environment where the S&P earnings multiple is quite high despite interest rates being medium to slightly high.

Each of these was caused by the rapid rate of change in the macro financial environment brought about by the blazing speed of the rate hiking cycle.

I think these spreads are about to return to normalcy as we are entering a much healthier and significantly less manipulated environment.

A high interest rate environment is profoundly different than a rising interest rate environment. High interest rates are entirely fine for an economy once the ROIC has time to adjust. Investing in a project at 10% ROIC with a 6% cost of capital is really quite similar to a 6% project with a 2% cost of capital. It was just that with the rapidity of change, 6% ROICs have been temporarily matched with 6% cost.

Spreads will return to normal, it is just a question of which direction.

Equity risk premium returning to normal means either stock prices decline (higher going in cashflow) or they have higher growth.

Mortgage spreads returning to normal will either be the 10-year treasury yield moving to 5% or mortgages moving to the 6s instead of the 7s.

Real estate cap rates can increase in one of two ways:

Property prices decline (bad for REIT investors) NOI increases (good for REIT investors)

Which direction depends on the sector.

Investments to capture return to normalcy

If I am right about these predictions here is how to play it: