MaxCyte: Still Bullish Despite Soft Q2 Earnings

Aug. 21, 2023 5:18 PM ETMaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT)
Summary

  • MaxCyte reported a 5.9% decrease in Q2 revenue, attributing it to funding environments and the prioritization of internal pipeline assets.
  • The company remains optimistic about their Strategic Platform License revenue and has signed five partnerships this year, bringing the total to 23.
  • MaxCyte finished the first half of the year with $216.1M in cash and believes it will support their future plans for profitable growth.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) recently reported their Q2 earnings with a beat on revenue, and a 5.9% decrease year-over-year. The company's "core business" took a hit in Q2, only pulling in $8.3M, a 14% drop from Q2 of last year.

