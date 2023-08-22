Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Macro Sentiment Says Sell VOO Before September

Aug. 22, 2023 10:00 AM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Vera Glebova profile picture
Vera Glebova
1.11K Followers

Summary

  • CPI is still not in the regulator's target range and has likely reached its local bottom.
  • Lowering rates now would be quite dangerous, keeping or hiking rates would put more and more pressure on budget increasing interest spending, which would lower the fiscal impulse effect.
  • I see two regions that could spread their economic problems to the rest of the world.
  • Big tech dominating VOO is another worrisome sign.

Коричневые сухие опавшие листья клена расположены изолированно на белом.

photohampster/iStock via Getty Images

Main thesis

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:VOO) has rallied 17% this year, which is quite impressive considering pessimistic forecasts, 22-year high rates, and easing but still persistent inflation. I have long called on the overvaluation of

This article was written by

Vera Glebova profile picture
Vera Glebova
1.11K Followers
I am an independent research writer analyzing macroeconomic field and individual stories while focusing on providing ideas with high returns in the long- and medium- term. My approach involves monitoring various economic indicators in order to recognize the market background now and in a specific period of time, as well as modelling various situations that I believe will help readers to better understand my investment thesis.For any questions and suggestions please reffer to my email: dz7geoo@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.