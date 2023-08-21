Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Q2: Party May Be Over

Aug. 21, 2023
Business Quant
Business Quant
24.86K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia is scheduled to report Q2 results after market close this Wednesday.
  • Pay close attention to its purchase obligations, segment revenue and its management's guidance.
  • The stock seems ripe for a significant pullback from its current levels.

Gloved Hand Holding a Silicon Wafer in plastic holder box used in electronics for the fabrication of integrated circuits

kynny

After the bell next Wednesday, we'll receive Q2 FY24 results from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). The chipmaker has been one of the very few names in the semiconductor space that has reported burgeoning sales amidst the global macroeconomic slowdown, so, investors

This article was written by

Business Quant
Business Quant
24.86K Followers
Business Quant is a comprehensive investment research platform. It hosts KPI data, financial data and analytical tools to help you become a better investor. You don’t have to go through boring SEC filings to keep a track of AT&T’s subscriber count, Apple’s revenue from iPhones or Disney’s revenue by region. Our Company KPI Data tool does that for you and it does so much more. Get an edge over the market, from day one. Watch Business Quant in action here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (16)

D
Dave Dasgupta
Today, 7:15 PM
Comments (252)
"The stock seems ripe for a significant pullback from its current levels." Or not. not. If it doesn't pan out, what then? An inquisitive mind wants to know.
b
bondsmoker
Today, 7:12 PM
Comments (16.47K)
The fact that SMCI is supply-constrained is not evidence that demand is down.

To the contrary, supply constraints suggest Demand is above manufacturing capacity.

Supply constraints do temper revenue growth.
papita profile picture
papita
Today, 7:11 PM
Comments (1.8K)
it's this Wed, not next Wed. Although a pullback might happen, and btw, we just had one from 480 to 400, betting against a stock with this kind of momentum is dangerous. NVDA is a stock to hold, not one to buy, sell, buy, sell......
Derek Quick profile picture
Derek Quick
Today, 7:10 PM
Premium
Comments (52)
Nvidia coming Black Swan event & Risks you might hear about during earnings this week. Most don't see coming.
Risks: Look at $SMCI - All on AI outlook -32% in 2 weeks.
1. Credit event in China, Japan and worldwide, Japan Carry trade, Chinese debt crisis, Credit card debt, Finra Margin Debt, Bank Derivatives, CRE Losses worldwide, Car Repo, Student Loans,U.S. Government shutdown, rising yields this could lead to the insolvency of key suppliers, distributors, customers, cloud service providers, data center providers, licensing parties, or other third parties they rely on; reduced profitability may also cause some customers to scale back operations, exit businesses, or file for bankruptcy
protection.

2. A majority of Nvidias investment portfolio comprises U.S. government securities which is at risk especially with the recent U.S. Government credit rating.

3. They get 40%-50% of their revenue from China. U.S. Government policy with China & the looming Taiwan situation, restrictions on Chinese investments.
Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order that began the process of enacting restrictions on U.S. investment in three technology sectors in China: semiconductors, quantum information technologies, and artificial intelligence.

4. Supply Chain issues with Panama Canal, New Covid Variant.

5. The future demand or reduction in demand because of the current Cryptocurrency mining environment, bitcoin halving in 10 months. Ethereum 2.0 merge in 2022, have reduced and may in the future decrease the usage of GPUs for Ethereum mining and created aftermarket sales of their GPU's that in the future could hurt their prices and demand.

6. If the market or economy does enter a downturn their channel partners will have issues.

7. The above will lead to likely Impairments & inventory provisions as they have procured substantially higher Data Center supply for the second half 2024 compared to the first half of 2024 which is where majority of their Rev and growth comes from.

Management has been selling the last 2 years, UBS gives a $540 Price target days before their earnings, Rosenblatt $800 price target at a $2 trillion dollar market cap 3rd in the world on $3.8 billion Free Cash Flow.
264
Today, 6:55 PM
Comments (600)
Nvidia has a market share of 90% for data centers. H100's GPU's are selling for as much as a 1000% over production costs which are 3320.00. No one has ever owned a company that has a monopoly like Nvidia does. There are no competitors in sight and at best it would take a competitor two and half years to produce a full production in order to compete. So look for Nvidia as Dan Ives stated today to create a major tech rally off of sky rocketing earnings by Nvidia. Look for them to go to 544.00 after earnings call Wednesday.
b
bondsmoker
Today, 7:14 PM
Comments (16.47K)
@264

" it would take a competitor two and half years to produce a full production in order to compete"

Probably right. But given NVDA's current price, they need to maintain their monopoly for the next decade.
t
tccsargent
Today, 6:49 PM
Premium
Comments (24)
The naysayer arguments are very powerful and convincing as far as they go, but it just goes to show that all economic theories and the computations that follow them are of necessity abstractions from reality, approximations, ultimately at best educated guesses. Ultimately a mix of actual future events and unpredictable human psychology will determine the outcome and, as with politics, half the people could be right, and the other half could be wrong.

So what's a poor layman investor like me to do? If I look at the recent articles on NVDA, a convincing case is made to SELL, and then to BUY, or to STRONG BUY, then from some other expert to SELL, followed by another BUY.

Since I am already long NVDA with a few thousand shares I'm seriously at risk. But I'm also a hungry mule standing equidistant between two alluring piles of hay, so what do I do?

The answer is that I HOLD. Of necessity (since my crystal ball is inert and purely decorative) I am compelled to neutralize all the very persuasive but equal and opposite bull and bear arguments and come out neither positive or negative. Then I apply Newton's laws of motion that say, among other things, that an object at rest stays at rest until acted upon by an outside force.

This only works if you're long when the controversy arises. If you're short, then I suppose you have to pick a side and either buy or put in accordance with your convictions.

Looking at NVDA's action today, up another 8+%, and further up another pct+ after hours, I'm glad I HELD! But day after tomorrow is another day; we'll see what happens after the closing bell!
S
Samma
Today, 6:36 PM
Premium
Comments (118)
You don't get it. You've been clinging to your bearish view on this for a very long time now. The entire world is moving to build LLMs and NVDA is powering the transition. Giant price increases aren't bubbles if they're warranted.
Falestinee profile picture
Falestinee
Today, 6:28 PM
Premium
Comments (162)
you've been Yellow and Red since $181... hallow justifications then and a hallower one now.

I'd move on and analyze a diff company if I were you. Try DIS; you may have a legit pessimist case there.
r
rfuen
Today, 6:27 PM
Investing Group
Comments (70)
HSBC today raised PT to $ 780, the second highest on WS.
M
Mserg87
Today, 6:21 PM
Premium
Comments (19)
Are you nuts? Seriously? Please. Sit down. Stop. It's foolish. Atleast do some research because this is just ridiculous now.
m
magenta17
Today, 6:11 PM
Comments (4.92K)
Nvidia is a powerhouse. Up nearly $37 today. It it goes up another $37 tomorrow, I am going to sell part of the position. Longz NVDA! :-)
i
ialenzo
Today, 6:09 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (543)
Are you crazy. The stock is $10 below its all time high. Where is the problem? You could only have losses if you actually shorted this monster. All of you naysayers are clueless.
Pearsonpc profile picture
Pearsonpc
Today, 6:00 PM
Premium
Comments (78)
Up $35 today.
Cruise Investor profile picture
Cruise Investor
Today, 7:20 PM
Premium
Comments (2)
@Pearsonpc SuperMicro also was on all time high before the earnings
a
assassinoblu
Today, 5:53 PM
Comments (251)
not reading this, couldn’t you wait two days?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
