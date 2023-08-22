Gerasimov174

Introduction

This morning, I was just working my way through some articles and charts I had saved.

One of them is last week's Wall Street Journal article/update with the title Big Oil is Giving Wall Street and Washington What They Want - For Now.

This article featured a chart that perfectly confirms what I've communicated for roughly three years: energy shareholders are in an increasingly good spot.

Below, we're looking at the effect of oil companies deciding to focus on shareholder distributions instead of accelerating production growth.

While capital expenditures have increased, they are way-below pre-pandemic levels, freeing up more cash for distributions and easing the pressure on oil prices, as consistent demand growth is now meeting subdued supply growth.

After aggressively lowering debt in 2020 and 2021, oil companies are now in a better spot to accelerate buybacks, dividends, and special dividends.

Related to this, another article mentioned that the oil sector's decisions on cash utilization in the coming years have far-reaching implications for U.S. drivers and energy investors.

As the chart above shows, in the past year, oil executives prioritized boosting stock prices through shareholder rewards rather than investing in new drilling.

However, as rising fuel costs contribute to significant inflation, President Biden has called on oil companies to increase capacity, leading some to redirect investments toward expansion.

While oil production is rising, production is still below pre-pandemic levels.

On top of that, U.S. shale is losing momentum. So far, the Permian is the only basin expected to boost production until it might see peak production in 4Q24 - as I discussed in this article (among many others).

According to Bloomberg on August 14 (emphasis added):

After topping out with record crude production in July, the US is on track for its first two-month decline since January 2022, according to a Monday report by the US Energy Information Administration. The drop is led by the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, where output will fall for a third month to 5.8 million barrels a day, its lowest level since February. The Permian had been the last of the four US shale basins to drive growth in overall US production. The decline will add more tightness to global supplies, which are slipping in the wake of production cuts from Saudi Arabia and its OPEC+ allies. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency said Friday that global oil demand has reached a record and warned that oil prices could climb further.

This brings me to EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), a stock I've been bullish on for a while. Almost three months ago, I wrote an article titled EOG's Future Looks Bright. Since then, EOG shares have increased 14.4%, beating the market by roughly 13 points.

I believe that EOG is poised to reach new all-time highs soon, boosted by the oil bull case. The company also continues to confirm the bull case, as it has deep reserves, efficient production, a healthy balance sheet, and dedication to letting shareholders benefit from this through consistent dividend growth and special dividends.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this and more.

So, let's get to it!

What I'm Looking For In A Good Oil Stock

In light of oil price developments, I believe in buying high-quality oil companies with deep reserves and efficient operations.

While buying distressed players is certainly an option, I am looking for well-established companies that do not have major M&A risks in an environment of high Tier 1 depletion risks. It's why I own Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), which has more than 30 years' worth of inventory.

It's also why I like EOG.

EOG has more than 4.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent in reserves. This year, the company is expected to produce 986 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Roughly half of this consists of oil. This gives the company roughly 11 years of high-quality reserves without any new discoveries. That's a solid number, setting it apart from a lot of peers.

I also want companies with efficient operations, not companies that will become efficient eventually. Companies with efficient operations tend to be able to generate positive free cash flow even at subdued oil prices.

At elevated prices, these companies turn into cash cows.

Companies that have healthy balance sheets on top of everything else tend to let shareholders benefit by distributing almost all of their free cash flow, which is great for shareholders.

While opinions differ, I prefer companies that use special dividends to get rid of cash. Special dividends keep companies flexible and allow investors to benefit from direct cash flows instead of indirect distributions through buybacks.

What Makes EOG So Special

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, EOG has major operations in the United States and Trinidad and Tobago.

EOG Resources

In the U.S., EOG is actively investing in five premium basins, a record number for the company. The investments are focused on high-return projects that contribute to lower breakeven costs and higher margins.

In the second quarter earnings call, EOG explained that its assets in the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Southern Powder River Basin, Ohio Utica Combo, and South Texas Dorado plays are all delivering positive results.

Well productivity and cost performance across the portfolio are meeting or exceeding expectations.

EOG Resources

Furthermore, continuous investment, development, and innovation are driving consistent execution. Technology and innovation efforts are also lowering well costs and exploration and development costs, contributing to overall cost reduction and emissions reduction goals.

EOG Resources

For example, oil production saw a 3% year-on-year increase, and total production grew by 5%. Notably, despite the industry's inflation, per unit cash operating costs remained stable compared to the prior-year quarter.

Over the past 12 months, the Return on Capital Employed was at an impressive 29%, considering an average WTI oil price of $81 and a Henry Hub natural gas price of approximately $5.

Also, using the data below, we see that the company's ROCE is twice as high as it was back in 2014, using the same oil price (slightly higher natural gas prices). This shows that advanced operations have resulted in significant benefits.

EOG Resources

With regard to my oil comments in the introduction, EOG is as upbeat as I am.

During its earnings call, the company made clear that it anticipates continued performance gains supported by strong market fundamentals.

Despite volatility in the first half of the year, oil demand remains resilient and is expected to continue growing in the latter half.

Inventory levels have decreased, pulling oil inventories below five-year averages, and refinery utilization remains high.

U.S. production growth is on track to mirror 2022 rates, while OPEC+ is following through on production cuts, which should further decrease inventory levels and potentially increase prices.

For North American natural gas, recent price increases are attributed to reduced drilling and increased demand from power generation and LNG exports.

This trend is expected to lead to a balanced supply and demand environment toward the end of the year and into 2024.

Hence, the company maintains a positive outlook on the long-term natural gas story, driven by LNG project approvals and the growing petrochemical complex on the Gulf Coast.

EOG's Shareholder Commitment

The company used the 2Q23 earnings call to announce its intention to return $3.1 billion (>4% of its market cap) to shareholders in 2023, representing about 67% of the estimated 2023 cash flow, based on a $75 oil price.

This commitment exceeded the target minimum return of 60%.

EOG Resources

EOG's regular dividend, the cornerstone of its value proposition, currently accounts for the majority of the $3.1 billion cash return to shareholders for the year.

The company emphasized its sustainable and growing regular dividend, which has never been cut or suspended, as its first priority for returning cash. The current regular dividend yield is 2.5%.

EOG Resources

EOG also employed special dividends and share buybacks to provide additional returns to shareholders based on market conditions. These special dividends are visible in the chart below.

In the first half of 2023, the company had already deployed over $600 million for opportunistic share repurchases during periods of increased market volatility.

Bear in mind that repurchases are opportunistic. In other words, if EOG's shares were to reach highly unfavorable levels, management would likely use special dividends to distribute cash.

The company has an A- credit rating, which is one of the best ratings in the industry.

If oil prices remain elevated, I do not rule out high single-digit percentage dividend payments.

Furthermore, thanks to its efficient operations, deep reserves, healthy balance sheet, and commitment to distributing more than 60% of its free cash flow, EOG shares are doing very well.

Over the past three years, EOG shares have returned 251%, outperforming their exploration & production peers, the energy ETF (XLE), and the S&P 500.

Given my view on oil and gas, I expect EOG to keep outperforming its peers and the market.

The only reason why I do not own EOG is that I already own multiple oil stocks that account for roughly 20% of my portfolio. If I were to diversify further, EOG would make the cut.

Takeaway

In this article, I delved into the dynamic landscape of the energy sector, highlighting the strategic shift of oil companies towards prioritizing shareholder distributions over rapid production growth.

EOG, with its extensive reserves, operational efficiency, robust balance sheet, and consistent dividends, is one of the best ways to play the bullish oil case.

The company's commitment to prioritizing shareholder value has yielded impressive returns, outperforming peers, energy ETFs, and the broader market.

As oil dynamics evolve, EOG's prudent approach could likely sustain its outperformance, making it one of my top plays in the industry.