EOG Resources: One Of The Best Oil Stocks To Outperform The Market

Aug. 22, 2023 8:00 AM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)4 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • Oil companies are focusing on shareholder distributions instead of accelerating production growth, leading to increased cash for dividends and easing pressure on oil prices.
  • US oil production is still below pre-pandemic levels, and the Permian Basin is the only basin expected to boost production.
  • EOG Resources is a standout oil stock with deep reserves, efficient operations, a healthy balance sheet, and a commitment to consistent dividend growth and special dividends.
Neftekachka, a barrel of oil on the background

Gerasimov174

Introduction

This morning, I was just working my way through some articles and charts I had saved.

One of them is last week's Wall Street Journal article/update with the title Big Oil is Giving Wall Street and Washington

Comments (4)

a
anthonyasael
Today, 8:52 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (178)
If you think that EOG is one of the best in the sector, why dont you sell some other energy stock to buy EOG ? @Leo Nelissen Or are all other that you have in portfolio superior than EOG ? If yes, which ones are they ?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 8:59 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.35K)
@anthonyasael I am looking to sell CVX to buy EOG. I will then own PXD, CNQ, and EOG.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:31 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6K)
Excellent article. I like EOG a lot, but recently harvested gains in both EOG and DVN in order to maintain a substantial over-weight in energy (actually, 4x the S&P Sector Weighting for Energy) through concentrated investments in EPD, CHK, PXD and XOM for current income and future appreciation.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 8:46 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.35K)
@ndardick Thanks!

I like your energy diversification. Great picks with subdued risks (relatively speaking)
