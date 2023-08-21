Zoom Earnings: (Online) Business As Usual
Summary
- Zoom's FQ2 2024 earnings beat expectations with non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 and revenue of $1.14 billion.
- The company's expenses are under control, with total operating expenses down 1.40% YoY.
- Monthly recurring revenue from long-term customers contributes to 75% of total recurring revenue.
- The stock remains a Hold as the space is commodified already.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has just announced its FQ2 2024's earnings results as Seeking Alpha has reported here. Although after-hours price fluctuate quite a bit, Mr. Market seems to be liking what Zoom has reported, as the stock is up nearly 6%. Let's review The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly from Zoom's latest quarter.
The Good
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 beat by 26% while revenue of $1.14 billion beat by about 3%. This stretches Zoom's impressive streak of bettering EPS estimates to at least 13 consecutive quarters, with the last 7 (including Q2 2024) being by more than 10% each time.
- For FY 2024, Zoom is guiding for an EPS between $4.63 and $4.67, which is significantly higher than the $4.32 the market was factoring in before the report. That means, despite the after-hours jump, the stock is still trading at a reasonable forward multiple of 15 using the higher end of the new FY guidance. That firmly places the stock in the value territory, and I cannot believe I am typing that about Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s stock.
- Given the massive EPS beat on the back of a small revenue beat, I was pretty sure the company's expenses were in control. And they were. Despite higher R&D expense, total operating expenses were down 1.40% YoY and that is music to my ears. This means the company is spending on future growth while not indulging at present, in my opinion.
- Monthly recurring revenue from customers with at least 16 months term of service contributed nearly 75% of the total recurring revenue. This tells me that enterprise customers are likely signing up for longer contracts.
- Zoom reported $6 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter. That's one-third of the company's market cap and should comfort investors about the company's ability to operate through tough times.
- The strong after-hours move has helped the stock (at roughly $72) break above all the commonly used moving averages. With the 200-Day moving average being so close to the after-hours price, the stock has a solid base to build on, assuming the market does not get jittery as it did last week.
The Bad and The Ugly
In my review, the numbers generally seem good (within reasonable expectations). Hence, I am combining the bad and ugly sections.
- It wasn't long ago that Zoom Video was one of the biggest growth stories in the market. But Q2's revenue grew by just 3.60% Q3's revenue forecast is for a growth of just about 1.50%. This makes the company's operations (profitability) more important than ever.
- This is my interpretation, but reading the report reeks of "business as usual" with the obligatory "AI" mention. Nothing stands out to me, as it appears like the company is satisfied to play in its "online productivity" space. But the problem is that this space is so crowded with larger players like Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM) with exciting products to the old dark-horses like Cisco's (CSCO) WebEx all the way to lesser known rivals like Teamviewer. This is a commodified space already.
- I acknowledge I am being over critical here, but stock-based compensation went up by 2.30% YoY. However, total shares outstanding has gone up nearly 16% in the last 4 years and is something to be monitored closely. At the end of the day, Zoom is still an application software provider, and stock-based compensation is generally a big part of attracting and retaining talent in such companies.
Conclusion
I don't believe Zoom's stock will see the frenzy it did at the peak of COVID. But to the company's credit, it has shown admirable resiliency in navigating through the COVID excess and settling to what is likely to be the new normal. I expect Zoom to continue getting leaner and more profitable through the next quarters, but the company should soon address the revenue issue. If that is not sorted out, I expect Zoom to be an attractive acquisition target for one of the larger tech players in the market, given the company's strong cash position and lean operations. For now, I rate the stock a solid hold, though.
