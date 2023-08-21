Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zoom Earnings: (Online) Business As Usual

Aug. 21, 2023 6:27 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)
Tradevestor
Summary

  • Zoom's FQ2 2024 earnings beat expectations with non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 and revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • The company's expenses are under control, with total operating expenses down 1.40% YoY.
  • Monthly recurring revenue from long-term customers contributes to 75% of total recurring revenue.
  • The stock remains a Hold as the space is commodified already.

Online Video Conferencing Company Zoom Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has just announced its FQ2 2024's earnings results as Seeking Alpha has reported here. Although after-hours price fluctuate quite a bit, Mr. Market seems to be liking what Zoom has reported, as

Tradevestor
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.

