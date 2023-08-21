Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GenScript Biotech Corporation (GNNSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.11K Followers

GenScript Biotech Corporation (OTCPK:GNNSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2023 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Duan Pengfei - IR Director

Robin Meng - Chair of the Board

Sherry Shao - Rotating CEO

Patrick Liu - Off-duty Rotating CEO

Shiniu Wei - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Wilfred Yuen - Daiwa

Wanhua Wu - CICC

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the GenScript Biotech Interim 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce IR Director, Pengfei.

Duan Pengfei

Thank you, Andrew. Hi, everyone. Welcome to GenScript 2023 interim results conference call. I'm Pengfei Duan, Investor Relations Director at GenScript. Joining me on the call today are Mr. Robin Meng, Chair of the Board; Ms. Sherry Shao, Rotating CEO; Dr. Patrick Liu, Off-duty Rotating CEO; and Mr. Shiniu Wei, CFO of GenScript. We also have key leaders from subsidiaries and business units joining us.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that on today's call we will be making statements about future expectations, plans and prospects as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, which may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Because of various important risk factors and changing market conditions, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

In today's conference call, Sherry, our Rotating CEO, will share with you the business highlights of the company in the first half as well as the group's strategic planning, and our CFO will walk you through our financial performance and outlook. We also have a Q&A session for you at the end of the call.

Now, I would hand over to the floor to our Rotating CEO, Ms. Sherry Shao. Sherry, please.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.