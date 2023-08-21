Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Archer Aviation: Flying Higher, But Don't Chase

Aug. 21, 2023 6:15 PM ETArcher Aviation Inc. (ACHR)BA, STLA, UAL2 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Archer Aviation has seen a surge in stock market interest after attracting investments from key industry partners and investors.
  • The company aims to launch eVTOL production and commercial services in 2025, with plans to deliver the first Midnight aircraft to the DoD in late 2023.
  • The stock has an attractive valuation compared to the opportunity, but investors should buy weakness over the next 18 month crawl towards material revenues.
Autonomous driverless aerial vehicle fly across city, 3d render

Kinwun

In a sudden move, Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) has become a darling of the stock market. The eVTOL aircraft manufacturer was nearly left for dead following the meltdown in SPAC stocks, but now investors are rushing into the stock

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
43.54K Followers
Stone Fox Capital Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor founded in 2010. 
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.

Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.

Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:

Net Payout Yields model


Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

rppearson profile picture
rppearson
Today, 6:30 PM
Premium
Comments (1.74K)
I’ll add it to my watchlist and wait for volatility to work in my favor. Thank you.
sho profile picture
sho
Today, 6:46 PM
Premium
Comments (2.07K)
@rppearson the week of rises is the ARKQ effect. It may go higher than I often underestimated ARK's influence.

One other risk I see, we have about 9000 helicopters in America as of 2019. With adding eVTOLs in a few thousand more, I wonder if we will trigger another air control requirement. Other than this, I see ACHR in good pace with the more established JOBY. (I own big allocation in ACHR, no JOBY, and sold all LILM after re-consideration that they has not overcome the disc-loading compromise yet, battery power density will be a huge challenge for LILM specifically, and both ACHR and JOBY will pull ahead further as a winner. While as eHang EH type of wing-less designs, I am not too interested to invest somehow).
