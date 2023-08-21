Robert Way

Since our last buy rating for PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD), the stock has had a great run so far, up already 19.05% against the S&P 500 which returned just 5.96%, already making for some great generation of alpha. Although relatively unknown in the United States compared to industry peers Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo is one of China's leading and fastest growing online retailers with a lot of promise abroad as well with their more recent rollout of "Temu."

But since our last article, much has changed in the geopolitical and macroeconomic Chinese landscape, making us question our stance on PDD once again, especially after looking at some recent worrying economic indicators. In the case of Pinduoduo, we currently believe that the economic overhang does in fact outweighs current fundamentals, both on a relative and absolute basis. We change our position on the stock from "Buy" to "Hold," following its 19.05% gain in recent months.

Still Cheap

Looking at PDD's fundamentals, the stock still remains quite cheap, especially compared to most US equities, as it is currently trading at only 13.05x EV/EBITDA. We believe this ratio is one of the most accurate reflections of Pinduoduo, as it highlights both their strong ability to generate EBITDA, and their excellent balance sheet with net debt of -$20.39BN.

Data by YCharts

In other words, that's more than $20BN of liquidity on the balance sheet, which can be used as a buffer and currently generates even $213.12M in interest income as of the last quarter, or $852.48M annually, which is usually overlooked when talking about the company.

But as shown above, Pinduoduo's 13.05x EV/EBITDA ratio is still a far cry from certain other major retail players in China such as JD.com and Alibaba, which are currently trading at extremely low levels, closer to 8x EV/EBITDA. However, it is important to note that while Pinduoduo appears more expensive in this metric, it represents arguably greater growth compared to both competitors. For example, while Alibaba's operating income has remained relatively flat on a TTM basis over the past few years, Pinduoduo has gone from deeply negative to nearly 1/3 of Alibaba's operating income.

TIKR

Generally speaking, it would not be a fair relative valuation if we did not take growth into account this time. Over the past quarter, Pinduoduo was able to grow operating income by 18.4%, which is slightly lower than the usual 20-30% annualized growth in previous quarters. Therefore, in normal market conditions, we think Pinduoduo should be an excellent value at a price-to-earnings-growth ratio ((PEG ratio)) of 1, or 18.4x operating income, which would mean a valuation of $94.25BN.

This is currently a bit below the $102.06BN market cap it is currently trading at. Looking to the future, however, we may not be so sure about both Pinduoduo's growth prospects and those of Alibaba and JD.com when looking at the economic numbers. Based on trailing 12-month data, it may look like PDD's operating income is growing, but if we look at this data from quarter to quarter, it may show a different picture.

TIKR

As things stand, operating margins appear to have peaked in 2022 and are currently on the decline, causing operating income to stagnate. One can also wonder if Pinduoduo's frenzied margins are sustainable, compared for example to Alibaba's and JD.com's operating margins, which were only 12.22% and 2.09%, respectively, on a TTM basis.

TIKR

So while Pinduoduo may still have more room for growth and could be of great value at a P/E ratio of 1 with a valuation of $94.25BN, we believe there may currently be more certainty in the likes of Alibaba and JD.com, which have stable earnings, free cash flows and operating income and are trading at a lower valuation of 8.66x and 7.82x EV/EBITDA, respectively.

Troubles In Beijing

Which brings us to the reason why we would currently choose security rather than growth: there seem to be serious problems in Beijing. Last week, the PBOC surprisingly cut its 1-year lending facility by 15 basis points to 2.5%. They also recently cut the 1-year lending facility by 10 basis points, although this was a smaller rate cut than expected.

Bloomberg

This may have come as a surprise to many market participants, who were expecting a "reopening boom" earlier this year, despite our warnings that we were already seeing the first signs of a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

Across the board, economic indicators, from CPI to PPI, were very negative. China is currently moving into deflationary territory, while growth also appears to be faltering. Retail sales remain well below pre-pandemic levels, with little positive impact on Pinduoduo, a Chinese online retailer.

Trading Economics

Looking at the economy itself, China is also seriously struggling with youth unemployment problems. China even suspended the publication of new data on youth unemployment for 16- to 24-year-olds after it exceeded 20% in June. As for China's banking sector and new yuan loan growth, some stunning figures were also recently revealed.

CNY345.9BN worth of new yuan loans were issued in July, the least since November 2009, a period when the global economy was in terrible shape. Even worse, perhaps, was the fact that the forecast growth in new loans was CNY800BN, which was completely not the case. Outstanding Yuan loan growth was also very low, up just 11.1% year-on-year and a multi-decade low.

Trading Economics

Apart from this recent data, China also continues to suffer from a housing bubble that is deflating, while at the same time arguably seeing a regime change from an economy fueled by debt to one that is growing more slowly. Speaking of regime change, since Xi Jinping came to power, the Chinese Yuan has been on a path of weakness against the U.S. dollar. The red line below marks what might have been an irreversible point, or an inflection point, in the Chinese economy. The weakness in the Chinese Yuan against the United States Dollar currently is approaching 20-year highs.

Tradingview, Wright's Research

For us, it is simply a given that even long-term investors must be willing to accept that this incredible growth story is likely to grind to a halt. Therefore, we wonder if China will soon become a "value trap" and destined to continue trading flat, as the Hang Seng has done for the past 25 years.

One thing is certain: China is headed for tough economic times, and it does not appear that Xi Jinping is willing to extend the previous debt-fueled economic cycle, even if that means the Chinese economy gradually slows down.

The Bottom Line

Ahead of second quarter results, we continue to give Pinduoduo a "Hold" rating instead of a "Buy" rating, suggesting that investors are lowering their share price after the recent 19.05% rise following our rating. Since then, we believe economic indicators have deteriorated far too much to remain optimistic about paying 20.91x earnings when economic growth is this uncertain, as an online retailer.

From China's housing market to consumer confidence to changes in government policy and banking stress, we think the economic risks are currently far greater than Pinduoduo's rating, making it currently "reasonably valued." We would not be surprised if growth for FY2023 continues to disappoint Pinduoduo and other retailers as well, as consumer confidence remains on the weak side.