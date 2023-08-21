Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Leading Indicators Still Point To A Recession

Summary

  • The latest data on leading economic indicators for the US economy suggests a recession is still likely.
  • The US Leading Economic Indicators fell for the sixteenth consecutive month in July, signaling an uncertain outlook.
  • The Conference Board forecasts a short and shallow recession in the Q4 2023 to Q1 2024 timespan. We believe it will be driven by a financial crisis in China.
The business chart arrow down on Chinese flag background 3d rendering

niphon/iStock via Getty Images

The Conference Board just released the latest data on the leading economic indicators for the US economy and they still point to a recession. This aligns with our view that the stock market is in the midst of forming a large, four

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Comments (4)

S
Sizzle MC
Yesterday, 10:10 PM
Premium
Comments (12)
Thanks for the article!

Quick question about the statement, "This aligns with our view that the stock market is in the midst of forming a large, four year trading range that will oscillate between 3,500 and 4,800 on the S&P 500."

In what quarter of what year did this four year trading range begin?

Thanks again.
i
initforthelonghaul
Yesterday, 9:52 PM
Comments (327)
Been hearing about this for 2 years...and still nothing...
S
Skih20
Yesterday, 9:46 PM
Comments (732)
As to China, I would agree. The world often catches the flu if the U.S. catches a cold, perhaps the rest of the world should at least catch a cold if China catches a flu. Additionally, I was a young banker in the early 80’s and saw first-hand what happens when rates rise suddenly. It’s the dramatic spikes that catch people off-guard - more so that a slow, gradual increase. What we have seen over the last 18 months is a dramatic spike. The setup for an “off-guard” event is moving into high-gear.
mookdoc profile picture
mookdoc
Yesterday, 9:15 PM
Premium
Comments (2.94K)
GLOBAL SYNCHRONIZATION LEADS TO GLOBAL FRACTURING.
I know I read a THESIS somewhere about these cycles coming...inflationary something or other? Oh, well it's only money folks! I mean our kids and grandkids money or lack there of....
