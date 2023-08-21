Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Truist Financial: Expect More Solvency Deterioration As Mortgage Rates Rise Higher

Aug. 21, 2023 9:24 PM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)2 Comments
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.58K Followers

Summary

  • Truist Financial has lost considerable value recently as higher mortgage rates exacerbate its unrealized loans and securities losses.
  • Accounting for an estimated ~$22B in total unrealized losses on MBS securities and residential mortgage loans, TFC likely has no significant capitalization protecting its common stock.
  • A sharp increase in Truist's CD rates combined with its falling deposits should substantially decrease its net interest income over the coming year.
  • Falling consumer savings and manufacturing strength increase the probability of a more significant loan loss spike.
  • Should Truist's loan losses continue to increase, I believe its CET1 will quickly fall below the regulatory minimum, considering its stress test does not account for unrealized losses.

Businesswoman hand placing or pulling wooden block on the tower. Business planning, Risk Management, Solution and strategy Concepts

Panuwat Dangsungnoen

During the initial wave of the banking crisis in March, I published "Truist: Immense Unrealized Bond Losses Threaten Core Equity Stability." At the time, Trust Financial Corp. (NYSE:TFC) had suffered the most significant drawdown among

This article was written by

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Comments (2)

n
notre
Yesterday, 9:49 PM
Comments (1.55K)
In the US apparently 78% of the population are locked into their mortgages under 4%. The bigger problem lies in lines of credit which people use for colleges for kids, medical expenses, renovations buying cars etc so one can use their equity without selling their house. And it is the line of credits that will take households down. Higher mortgages now don’t makes sense for people to upgrade or downgrade from their current homes.
There is going to be loss of revenue for all Banks and not just Tfc. The bigger banks are also sitting Bond losses, even bigger losses holding for rates to come down. IMO all Banks are in trouble because the Fed is trying to solve inflation by continuing to raise rates. Banks are looking for more deposits but the extra costs for mortgages and lines of credit leave hardly any savings.
IMO this inflation is a foreign policy problem which is not in the Feds control. Sure money was printed but where wasn’t it. The continued high price of Oil and Food is not going to be solved by rate hikes. There is a shortage for housing yet building and development costs are skyrocketing due to interest rates. It would probably be wise to move away from investing in any Banks.
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 9:45 PM
Premium
Comments (3.06K)
Way off. Now is the best time to buy. Below $38 is way below fair value, stock is $28.61. Profit health and relative value is good not to mention 7% yield. Not sure if it gets back to May low but it will get bought.
