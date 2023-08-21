Jeff J Mitchell

When I first wrote about the oil and gas biggie Shell (NYSE:NYSE:SHEL) almost a year ago, I was bearish on the stock, considering its strong correlation with oil prices, which were due to decline. And indeed until six months after that, the stock showed huge volatility, winding up with just 3% gains by the end of the period.

Price Chart (Source: Seeking Alpha)

However, it has been on a firmer footing since April and has in fact seen a price rise of 14.5% since I wrote about it now. This isn’t bad at all even in itself but it also beats the S&P 500’s (SP500) performance by a small margin. This makes it a good time to revisit Shell to assess if it can continue to rise.

De-coupling with oil and gas prices

The key point to note here is that Shell has delivered a de-coupling from oil prices (see chart below), which I had hoped for the last time around if its price were to rise. While the three-month moving average (3mma) for SHEL is facing up, that for oil prices has declined. However, the de-coupling hasn’t happened for the reason I expected, which was the potential for a stronger correlation with gas prices. The opposite has happened in fact, with a breakdown of the correlation between the two (see chart below).

Source: Author's Estimates, EIA, Investing.com, Seeking Alpha

Earnings soften

The Shell share price rise gets even more curious when we look at its latest earnings. The company’s net income declined by a huge 53% year-on-year (YoY) for the first half of 2023 (H1 2023) and adjusted earnings are down by a significant 29% as well on account of lower realised prices for oil and gas as well as a shrinking in refining margins.

What’s driving the Shell share price?

As I see it, there are two clear drivers for it right now. The first is its dividends. Now, Shell’s trailing twelve months [TTM] dividend yield isn’t the highest at 3.8%, but it isn’t terribly low either. It’s also slightly higher than the average yield of 3.6% for the energy sector. Further, Shell’s forward yield at 4.3% is not just an improvement over the TTM yield, it also remains higher than that for the sector at 3.7%.

Underlying this rise in yield is a huge 24% YoY increase in dividends in H1 2023. This shows up in total returns for the stock since I last wrote to 19%, a not insignificant 4.5 percentage point improvement from just the price returns since.

The second driver for Shell’s share price is the share buybacks. In the first quarter, the company announced share buybacks worth of USD 4 billion, which has now been completed. But that’s not all, at the time of its H1 2023 results, it announced another USD 3 billion worth of buybacks and subject to board approval, it expects to confirm repurchase shares of another USD 2.5 billion of value in the third quarter.

What can buoy Shell now?

Dividends and share buybacks can continue to buoy Shell, and the warnings of a recession in economies like the US, Germany and the UK haven’t exactly played out, work to its advantage, as oil prices are closely tied to economic cycles.

Forecasts for oil and gas prices too are also improved from this year. The US Energy Information Agency [EIA] expects crude oil prices to inch up on OPEC production cuts and an increase in demand.

As a result, it sees Brent crude rising by over 13% to mid-USD 80/barrel range by the end of 2024 from June 2023. The WTI crude is expected to maintain the same trend, with a USD 5/barrel discount to Brent (see chart below). Gas prices at the Henry Hub are expected to rise even more, by 45% from June this year to 2024. Analysts also expect a small pick up in Shell’s performance in 2024, with EPS seen rising by 2.5%.

Source: EIA

What can drag the price down

At the same time, there are factors that can hold it back too. The first is its own financial performance in 2023. Not only have its earnings corrected significantly, but its full-year performance also doesn’t look encouraging either. Analysts expect a 24% earnings decline for the full year, and in this scenario, it’s hard to see Shell sustaining its dividends at the current levels.

Next, while the economy hasn’t performed as badly, it’s not booming either. The IMF expects the world economy’s growth to remain exactly the same at 3% this year and the next, which is 0.5 percentage points come off from 2022. Notably, both the US and China, the two biggest energy consumers are expected to see a decline in growth next year (see table below). This can’t be good for oil and gas demand, and it's worth noting that crude futures don’t look particularly bullish either.

Source: IMF

The market valuations

Still, the market valuations as measured by the various price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios largely indicate an upside to the stock, notably on account of low non-GAAP related ratios (see table below). Only its TTM GAAP P/E is trading higher than the sector.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What next?

Normally, attractive market valuations are a big signal for my ratings on a stock. But not in this case. The fundamentals have softened after a robust last year. While some correction was to be expected, the fact is that demand conditions aren’t at their strongest.

The US and China are particular concerns with softer growth expectations for the next year. The current financials don’t support dividend growth either, which in my view has been a driver for Shell’s share price this year. Share buybacks too have supported it, and are expected to continue, but neither the ideal way for any company’s stock price to continue rising nor something I’d depend on before buying a stock.

There are positives ahead, with expectations of double-digit increases in both crude oil and gas prices. And analysts expect a small rise in EPS next year too. Along with Shell’s market valuations, they also make a case in favour of it. For these reasons, I don’t believe is a Sell anymore, but it's not a certain buy for me either. Right now, considering the balance of factors, I’m going with a Hold rating.

