Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valaris: Buy On Strong Medium-Term Earnings Outlook And Inexpensive Valuation

Aug. 21, 2023 9:52 PM ETValaris Limited (VAL)1 Comment
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.13K Followers

Summary

  • Valaris reported somewhat better-than-expected Q2 results, but unfavorable working capital movements and higher capex resulted in substantially negative free cash flow.
  • Required reactivation of the drillship Valaris DS-7 caused management to lower near-term profitability expectations.
  • However, with a number of reactivated drillships scheduled to commence higher-margin contracts in the near future, 2024 and 2025 should see very strong earnings growth and substantial cash flow generation.
  • The company decided to exercise its purchase options for the newbuild drillships Valaris DS-13 and Valaris DS-14, thus increasing earnings power even further.
  • Considering the strong industry outlook in combination with Valaris' inexpensive valuation based on my estimates for 2025, investors should use any major weakness in the shares to initiate or add to existing positions.

Bohrschiffe ENSCO DS 5 & DS 4

vale_t/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note:

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Two weeks ago, leading offshore driller Valaris Limited or "Valaris"

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.13K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

e
energyguy921
Yesterday, 10:14 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.35K)
This looks like a core holding ...I hope it pulls back
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.