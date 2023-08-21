Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EPR Properties: Movie Theaters Can Pay Their Rents For Now

Aug. 21, 2023 10:43 PM ETEPR Properties (EPR)1 Comment
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.75K Followers

Summary

  • EPR Properties reported strong financial results for Q2 2023. Also, Regal has emerged from bankruptcy, and the company is collecting its deferred rent.
  • The company has a diverse experiential portfolio and low lease expirations in the following years, ensuring consistent financial results.
  • Concerns about AMC's bankruptcy have eased as the company raised fresh capital and is expected to pay its rent.
  • EPR's relatively low payout ratio and its strong coverage ratios mean that the company has the potential to pay higher dividends.

Universal Pictures" "Oppenheimer" Premiere Canceled In New York Due To SAG-AFTRA Strike

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) reported an adjusted fund from operations (AFFO) of $100 million in 2Q 2023, compared with $93 million in the same period last year, and $99 million in the first quarter of 2023. In my previous

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.75K Followers
SM Investor focuses on medium to long-term investments, analyzing companies' financial metrics such as cash flow, growth, and valuation. As financial analysts with real market education and experience, we cover diversified portfolios including growth and value equities, and dividend stocks (including IREITs and RICs). Our approach involves using diversified value investing strategies to identify profitable companies with strong financials and low risks at bargain prices.It is important to note that SM Investor has a partnership with Sara Vaez, a financial analyst who holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from Illinois State University, USA. This collaboration enhances our analysis by incorporating economic factors and their impact on companies' operations and financials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

d
danot
Yesterday, 11:52 PM
Comments (1.85K)
I know this is a bullish article on $EPR- but it really seems to be a bearish article in disguise. After reading the article - I kind of want to sell my $EPR shares. Nothing really bullish is in the article about their growth projects except that perhaps AMC is not yet bankrupt - but could be soon because of the strike. I am long $EPR - but perhaps not for much longer. I may liquidate and add to other triple net lease REITs like $O or $WPC.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.