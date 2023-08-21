Justin Sullivan

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), a significant entity in the semiconductor arena, is a promising investment prospect. Broadcom excels in networking chips, catering to sectors like wireless communication, automotive, and industrial applications. Such chips are essential in devices from smartphones to servers. As networking gains importance in generative artificial intelligence (AI), Broadcom is primed for growth. CEO Hock Tan's recognition of the company's AI endeavors signifies its commitment to the AI sector. Broadcom's consistent financial health and attractive valuation make it a worthy investment option. This article delves into a technical analysis of Broadcom's stock price to identify future projections and investment prospects. The analysis reveals a distinctly bullish trend for the stock, with any market corrections seen as prime buying opportunities for investors.

Unraveling the Broadcom Opportunity

In the ever-evolving realm of AI, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has dominated headlines, its stock rallying immensely behind soaring demand for AI chips. Indeed, Nvidia has been a poster child for the AI boom in the stock market, mainly because of its graphics processing units (GPUs) which find applications in gaming, autonomous vehicles, and increasingly, in AI. While this surge is noteworthy, it has pushed Nvidia's trailing PE ratio to over 200, suggesting that the stock may be overvalued and comes with associated risks, especially with the unpredictable nature of the AI market.

Broadcom emerges as a compelling alternative to Nvidia in terms of investment. Though Broadcom may lack the mainstream brand resonance of Nvidia or Intel in the semiconductor industry, its performance is vital. The stock has surged by over 5,000% over the past thirteen years. Specializing in networking chips, Broadcom's offerings cater to a plethora of industries, including wireless and broadband communication, automotive, and industrial sectors. Their chips find their way into various devices - from smartphones and servers to switches.

With networking being a critical element in generative AI, Broadcom is well-poised to gain from the increasing demand in this space. In a testament to the company's focus and growth in the AI realm, CEO Hock Tan revealed significant growth in revenue from generative AI-related opportunities. Products like the Tomahawk 5 and the new Jericho3-AI chip further underscore the company's commitment to AI, offering unparalleled performance in AI networks.

Broadcom’s resilience can also be witnessed in its consistent revenue growth. Unlike competitors, the company has weathered industry challenges commendably, even as sectors like PCs, gaming, and data centers faced headwinds. Its impressive 46% operating margin and 65% adjusted EBITDA margin indicate the firm's robust pricing power and the premium customers assign to its products.

Perhaps the most enticing aspect for potential investors is Broadcom’s valuation. Broadcom is reasonably priced with a PE ratio of just 25.89 and offers an attractive dividend yield of 2.17%. Considering the company's prospects in AI and its consistent growth trajectory, it undeniably stands out as an attractive buy.

Data by YCharts

A Deep Dive into Broadcom's Upward Momentum

The yearly chart below depicts a strongly bullish outlook for Broadcom. The stock price has exhibited a consistent upward trajectory, marked by bullish yearly candles from 2009 to 2021. Notably, 2018 saw an exception with an inside bar pattern, indicating intense price compression before a significant price rally. This compression was resolved in 2019, leading to a price surge culminating in a peak of $648.49 in 2021. Subsequently, a price correction unfolded in 2022, characterized by an inside bar pattern. This occurrence signals the further potential for a strong upward movement, which occurred in 2023 when the inside bar was breached. The persistent price increase for Broadcom reinforces the anticipation of sustained higher prices in the future.

AVGO Yearly Chart (stockcharts.com)

To grasp the underlying highly bullish sentiment for Broadcom, the monthly chart underscores this outlook through the prolonged rally originating from ascending broadening wedge formations. These formations originated from the 2015 low of $79.58. The wedge was disrupted in 2021 due to heightened volatility experienced in 2020 and 2021. The peak price in 2021, reaching $648.49, prompted another decline that encountered robust support from the ascending broadening wedge, fortifying it as a foundation for future rallies. This wedge support generated a bottom at $406.53.

AVGO Monthly chart (stockcharts.com)

The above chart demonstrates a sharp price drop for Broadcom during the Covid-19 downturn. Like many tech companies across various industries, Broadcom encountered significant market fluctuations. This decline can be traced to global economic slowdowns, supply chain issues, and a cutback in non-essential purchases, casting doubts about immediate corporate outcomes. However, the phase post-recession saw a remarkable price recovery, driven by a rapid shift towards digital solutions, increased tech reliance, and a booming demand for semiconductors. The move to remote work and online activities spurred demand for digital infrastructure and cloud solutions. Being a key figure in the semiconductor space, Broadcom was ideally placed to harness these trends. Its diverse offerings and judicious mergers further amplified its ability to seize post-pandemic technology demands.

The chart also indicates that the current stock price resides within the overbought region, suggesting potential corrections. However, given the robustly bullish formation, such corrections are likely to be viewed as compelling opportunities for long-term investors to enter the market.

Investor Considerations

To delve deeper into the pivotal levels for Broadcom, the provided chart illustrates the Fibonacci retracement levels stemming from the 2020 low of $138.33 to the pinnacle of all-time highs at $923.18. Should the market initiate a corrective descent from this formidable resistance point, the most robust support rests at the 38.2% retracement level, at $623.37. The ongoing pullback aims to usher the market toward the subsequent buying threshold, offering investors a potent chance to capitalize on this correction by making astute buying decisions. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the weekly chart also signals an impending correction directed toward the support levels.

AVGO Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Risk

The current stock price of Broadcom is situated within the overbought range. Although the prevailing bullish sentiment and formation provide a basis for the likelihood of further appreciation, there is also an underlying risk of a sharp and rapid corrective pullback.

With the rising adoption of AI and networking chips, numerous companies are entering the scene to seize a share of this highly profitable market. This heightened competition can exert pressure on Broadcom's profit margins and its standing in the market. While AI serves as a significant driver of growth, it's important to note that Broadcom's core expertise remains centered around networking chips. Consequently, any broad industry decline or sector-specific downturn in the networking field could adversely affect Broadcom's overall performance. The notable decline in value witnessed during the Covid-19 recession is evidence of Broadcom's vulnerability to global economic events. Furthermore, the company's stock could be negatively impacted by future geopolitical tensions, pandemics, or substantial economic downturns.

The semiconductor industry has encountered disruptions in its supply chain previously. If Broadcom encounters difficulties in sourcing essential raw materials or components, or if its manufacturing processes experience interruptions, this could impede its ability to produce and deliver products, consequently affecting its revenue generation.

Bottom Line

In the fast-paced world of AI and the semiconductor industry, Broadcom has demonstrated undeniable resilience, consistent growth, and strong positioning in the networking chip sector. While Nvidia remains a pivotal figure in the AI chip landscape, Broadcom's impressive performance over the past decade, its strategic direction under CEO Hock Tan, and its attractive valuation make it a compelling consideration for investors. The technical analysis indicates a robust bullish trajectory for the company, with potential corrections offering prospective entry points for long-term investors. However, like any investment, Broadcom is not devoid of risks. The company faces potential challenges from increasing competition in the AI and networking chip markets, supply chain disruptions, and broader economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Investors must weigh these risks against the potential rewards of capitalizing on Broadcom's continued growth and industry relevance. In essence, Broadcom stands out as a robust and value-driven contender in the semiconductor arena. Investors may consider buying the stock during any price dips. The strong support lies at $623.37. Alternatively, a surge beyond the record high of $923.18 could trigger a robust rally to elevated levels.