Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Walmart Post-Earnings: Revenue Revisions Remain Positive, Margins Better Too

Aug. 21, 2023 11:46 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.6K Followers

Summary

  • Walmart reported their fiscal Q2 ’24 financial results on Thursday, August 17th, 2023, and the results were quite good.
  • Walmart’s cash flow valuation looks a lot more reasonable than its EPS multiple.
  • The key Walmart metric (in my opinion) over the next few years that should be watched by investors is the operating margin, as the earnings preview detailed.

Walmart in Pittsburgh Suburb

bgwalker

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reported their fiscal Q2 ’24 financial results on Thursday, August 17th, 2023, and the results were quite good, with a 9% EPS beat and a 1% revenue beat (revenue and EPS grew 6% and 4%, respectively, y.y) as well as decent Walmart

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.6K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.