Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bayer: Still A Strong Buy Despite Lowered Guidance

Aug. 22, 2023 12:06 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY), BAYZF
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.13K Followers

Summary

  • Bayer reporting disappointing second quarter results with declining sales and lowered the guidance for fiscal 2023.
  • The company is continuing to struggle and total debt increased again and management is now expecting no free cash flow in 2023.
  • But over the long run, Bayer should profit from several headwinds and is operating in three segments with huge addressable markets.
  • And in my opinion, the stock is still deeply undervalued.

Bayer HealthCare U.S. headquarters in Whippany, New Jersey.

JHVEPhoto

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BAYZF) is an interesting company – more interesting than an investor likes to see. As investor I actually like a boring company that is not really in the news, that is constantly growing with a solid pace and is

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.13K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAYZF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.