BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gogoro's (NASDAQ:GGR) main market, Taiwan, is under stress. The economic situation and the competitive pressures alike are keeping growth in check. Its premium vehicles have had it harder, despite the overall resumption of growth for the two-wheelers. Against this backdrop, the management is keeping its priorities straight, spending resources improving the technology, for hardware and more so battery swapping. The latter will be key to international expansion and thus Gogoro's long-term sustainability.

In the words of CEO Horace Luke:

The long-term future remains bright in the face of some near-term challenges, and we remain excited for the future of vehicle and infrastructure electrification. We continue to see strong interest across the region and around the world for sustainable two-wheeler transportation. And when our products are reviewed and tested, our battery swapping hardware, platform technology, and our vehicles constantly are being chosen for both B2B and B2C deployment in a variety of countries and for a variety of business models. While hardware is critical, it is our end-to-end software ecosystem and our network optimization, security and integrated operating tools and platform, which really sets Gogoro apart.

Q2

The second quarter was slightly better than the first as both top and bottom lines improved. Revenue even expanded, albeit by a meager 0.2%, excluding the impact of the currency exchange rate. Battery swapping service - which currently contributes about 40% to total revenue - has been a consistent performer, up almost 10% year-over-year in each of the first two quarters.

On the other hand, hardware, still the bigger unit, continues to disappoint: in Q2, sales fell by -8.1%, underperforming Taiwan's electric two-wheeler segment which declined by 5.1%. During the same period, the overall PTW market grew by 13.4% powered by ICE vehicles.

Revenue Gross margin Net loss 1Q'23 $79.3m (-16% yoy) 12.9% (1Q'22: 13.7%) -$40.6m (1Q'22: -$21.7m) 2Q'23 $87.2m (-3.8% yoy) 15.2% (2Q'22: 14%) -$5.6m (2Q'22: -$121.1m) Click to enlarge

Source: Gogoro

The improvement in the bottom line was a result of cost cutting measures (since the net loss of $121m in 2Q'22 was mostly due to one-time listing expenses). Aside from the obvious mark that is administrative costs, sales and marketing expenses are also getting slashed - by 16% in the first half of this year - though this belies the management's claim of "investing aggressively in marketing and retail channel expansion" in a bid to revive domestic sales. Only research and development remains constant as Gogoro continues to add models.

Despite some positive results in the latest quarter, the company has revised its full-year revenue guidance from $400-450m (which would have represented an increase of 4.5-17.6%) to a more conservative $340-370m - which implies an anticipated decrease of 11.2-3.3% compared to 2022. A difficult second half is expected considering low consumer confidence and overall economic uncertainty: at 1.61%, GDP growth in 2023 may be the lowest in eight years. There is more optimism for the next year, with the official forecast rising to 3.32% in anticipation of a recovery in exports.

Moat

While things may not look great at face value, Gogoro has an enduring advantage that could help it through trying times. As a first mover in the battery subscription space, it has elevated its service into a de facto standard. With a large loyal subscriber base who extol the user experience and competitors (including the likes of Yamaha, Suzuki, Aeon and PGO) turned into partners, the company has come to own the Taiwanese market (90% in 2022).

And it is a self-perpetuating cycle: operational efficiencies of Gogoro's battery swapping network will only increase with time, which will then keep the company on top. The best part is that the management plans to replicate this strategy - building out the battery swapping infrastructure and partnering with local OEMs - abroad to expand quicker in international markets. The immediate target is Asia, where it has made tentative inroads into China (signing deals with Yadea and DCJ), India (Hero MotoCorp, one of the world's largest manufacturers) and Indonesia (Electrum).

These are huge opportunities in fast growing emerging economies, but taking root in them will take time. And there will be obstacles on the way. In India, the drastic reduction in government subsidy for manufacturers of electric two-wheelers in June has already started to affect sales. In the absence of external driving forces, the industry will have to rely on its own ingenuity to take market share, so it would take them quite a bit longer. Gogoro, meanwhile, is exploring other avenues: it has most recently received an offer from India's largest state economy for a $1.5b project beginning late 2023.

Stock

The market did not have much of a reaction to Gogoro's latest results; GGR is down 1.33% since August 8 versus -2.22% for SP500. Since listing, the stock has lost 79% and 43% over the past year (vs. -3% and 2% for SP500).

Trailing 12-month and forward price-to-sales are both close to 2x, which is significantly higher than that of NIU, another foreign maker of electric scooters listed on Nasdaq, with P/S of 0.6x and 0.4x respectively. GGR's ratios have, however, come down from the historical high of 4.6x reached shortly after the listing in mid-2022 and 2.7x recorded earlier in March.

The average analyst price target for the next 12 months is $4.80 per share, more than 60% above the last price of $2.96. Such enthusiasm could be driven by the high uptake of Gogoro's battery technology, healthy growth of the subscription service and the high retention rate associated with it.

The stock is still a Hold for me given the decelerating pace of EV transition in Taiwan, the painfully slow international rollout and, ultimately, the low earnings forecast.

Conclusion

Gogoro's path to profitability remains challenging. The ever fierce competition at home and abroad, which makes the company increasingly sensitive to costs, will keep eating away at margins. Still, it does maintain an adequate cash runway that can sustain it for more than three years. In this time, Gogoro should attempt to maximize its biggest competitive advantage - the battery swapping technology and infrastructure it has come to be known for.