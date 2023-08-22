Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IEFA: Good To Diversify But Catalysts May Be Needed

Aug. 22, 2023 12:14 AM ETiShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
The Green Edge profile picture
The Green Edge
121 Followers

Summary

  • Equities market, particularly US large tech names, have outperformed this year despite concerns about high interest rates.
  • International equities, such as iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, are often overlooked but could be a good option for portfolio diversification.
  • iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a diversified portfolio and has performed similarly to its peers, but underperformed US and European markets.
Operator with vacuum coating machine for automotive battery use

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Equities market has emerged as the winning asset class this year, especially led by strong growth in US large tech names. This came as a surprise to many investors who believed in the adverse impacts high interest rates could have had on

This article was written by

The Green Edge profile picture
The Green Edge
121 Followers
The Green Edge aims to identify investment ideas with lucrative risk-reward, seeking to realise potential green alpha in strong value-growth equities mix. It is achieved through strong fundamental analysis combined with proprietary quantitative capabilities in risk analytics and factor decomposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.