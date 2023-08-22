Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Not-So-Wishful Economic Situation

Summary

  • Japan spent three decades oscillating into and out of deflation.
  • Japan has the world’s fourth-largest economy, and what happens to the yen and to Japanese bond yields is of worldwide consequence.
  • Beginning in 2012, the BoJ launched a mega quantitative easing program – four times bigger than what the Federal Reserve did relative to the respective size of their economy.

Forex diagrams and stock market rising lines with numbers

ismagilov

By Erik Norland

At A Glance

  • Headline inflation in Japan remains sticky, hitting 3.3% in June, which is above the Bank of Japan's 2% target
  • Japan remains the world's only central bank with negative interest rates

Has anybody ever told you to be careful what you wish for because you might get it? Well, the Bank of Japan appears to be in one of those situations today.

Japan spent three decades oscillating into and out of deflation. As such, when inflation started to rise in 2022, the BOJ was initially thrilled. Finally, deflation was coming to an end, and inflation was heading up to a target of 2.5%. The problem is that inflation didn't stop heading higher at 2.5%. It's now up to 4.2% excluding fresh food and energy. In a nation with a large elderly population where many people are on fixed incomes, having inflation too high is just as bad as having it too low.

BOJ Deposit Rate

Bloomberg Professional

But why should the rest of the world care what happens to Japan's inflation rate? For starters, Japan has the world's fourth-largest economy, and what happens to the yen and to Japanese bond yields is of worldwide consequence.

Central Bank Balance Sheet

CPM Group

Beginning in 2012, the BoJ launched a mega quantitative easing program - four times bigger than what the Federal Reserve did relative to the respective size of their economy. This QE program sent the yen plunging as the BoJ also capped 10-year Japanese government bond yields. But recently, they have softened the cap, sending not only Japanese bond yields higher but raising the cost of long-term borrowings all around the world, including in the United States and Europe.

10 year govt bond yields

Bloomberg Professional

Original Post

This article was written by

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk.

