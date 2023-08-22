Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My 9% Income Portfolio - Nobody Is Perfect

Aug. 22, 2023
Guido Persichino profile picture
Guido Persichino
3.21K Followers

Summary

  • Perfection is defined as being complete and correct in every way, and can be pursued in various fields, including art and investing.
  • For years now, I have been employing all my strength in investing in CEFs and ETFs, plus some “flirtations” with ETNs and BDCs.
  • My portfolio is certainly not perfect, but acceptably fulfills the task for which it was designed: namely, to provide me with a steady stream of dividends over time.
  • In this article, I take stock of the performance of all my positions over the course of 2023, assessing their strengths and weaknesses.
Newly Restored "Nativity" By Piero Della Francesca On Display At National Gallery

Leon Neal/Getty Images Entertainment

What Is Perfection?

Aristotle defines perfection as “that which is so good that nothing like it could be better.” Perfection can thus be regarded as freedom from fault or defect, a state of being complete and correct in every way. Each of us tends

This article was written by

I graduated in Languages in 1988, and then worked for 25 years as an editor at various publishing houses. In 2005, fate turned my attention to the world of finance, and when I lost my job in 2013, I decided to dedicate myself to it. In particular, I focused on building an income portfolio based on ETFs and CEFs. Although I have never worked as a Financial Advisor, I believe that sharing my experiences with managing my own income portfolio can provide others with helpful insights for their own portfolios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BST, CCD, CGO, EOS, ETO, EVT, GOF, HTD, PCN, PDI, PDT, PTY, RQI, SPE, UTF, UTG, JEPI, JEPQ, QYLD, RYLD, XYLD, ARCC, CCAP, RVT, USOI, XFLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

l
loram
Today, 2:37 AM
Comments (124)
Love your article, but how is it that you can still buy Cef's. In the Netherlands they say you cannot buy instruments that do not have a "kid" in your country's language due to European law....
