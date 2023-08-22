Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Legacy Housing Corporation: Worrisome Trends And Lacking Catalysts

Aug. 22, 2023 1:30 AM ETLegacy Housing Corporation (LEGH)
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
564 Followers

Summary

  • Legacy Housing Corporation is facing declining revenues and lower demand in the housing market, leading to a less equal market.
  • Despite mixed quarterly results, LEGH has shown some resilience in net income and margin retention.
  • LEGH's financials are solid, with low liabilities and the potential for stronger earnings and returns when market conditions improve.

Single Story Suburban Home Exterior with Large Driveway

jhorrocks

Investment Summary

The housing market has been a rollercoaster for the last several years and companies in it have seen their revenues skyrocket during the housing boom of 2021 and 2022, but it seems we are heading lower as

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
564 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.