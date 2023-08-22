Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Warner Bros. Discovery Got Lucky With Barbie As A $1.21B Boost

Aug. 22, 2023 9:00 AM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Barbie has been a boon to WBD, attributed to the $1.21B of global box office. This may potentially boost its FQ3'23 theatrical revenues, as similarly witnessed with CMCSA's Mario Bros.
  • WBD has also achieved breakeven for the D2C segment, potentially moderating its cash burn as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA/WGA strike delays capital spending.
  • We have observed promising signs of returning advertising dollars, with the global Connected TV ad spend expected to expand at a CAGR of +10.45% to $45.2B by 2028.
  • The stock is inherently undervalued as well, based on our estimated fair value of $23.80 and long-term PT of $34.94, despite the depressed EV/EBITDA valuations.
  • We maintain our Buy rating for the WBD stock.

Barbie doll portrait

Ekaterina79

The WBD Investment Thesis Has Boosted By Barbie's $1.21B Box Office

We previously covered Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) in July 2023, discussing the promising profitability of its D2C segment in FQ1'23, thanks to the raised subscription fees.

The management

