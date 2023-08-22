Ekaterina79

The WBD Investment Thesis Has Boosted By Barbie's $1.21B Box Office

We previously covered Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) in July 2023, discussing the promising profitability of its D2C segment in FQ1'23, thanks to the raised subscription fees.

The management also controlled costs aggressively, naturally expanding its overall adj EBITDA margins while warranting our optimistic Buy rating then.

For now, it appears that our exuberance has been too early, since WBD's D2C operating costs have accelerated to $2.73B (+13.7% QoQ/ inline YoY) compared to the slower top-line growth at $2.73B (+11.7% QoQ/ +22.7% YoY) in FQ2'23.

This naturally triggers the reversal of the segment's profitability, with an adj EBITDA margin of -0.1% in the latest quarter, against 2% in FQ1'23, though much improved compared to -23.2% in FQ2'22.

In addition, the raised prices have had the unfortunate effect of higher churn rate, with WBD reporting lower global D2C subscribers of 95.8M (-1.8M QoQ/ +3.6M YoY) in FQ2'23.

However, investors need not fret, since the churn is not an isolated incident, with it similarly observed by Disney (DIS). The house of Mickey Mouse has reported declining domestic subscriber base, with 46M of Disney+ subscribers (-0.3M QoQ/ +1.5M YoY) in the latest quarter, down from its peak domestic numbers of 46.6M in FQ1'23.

The same is likely to occur to Netflix (NFLX) as well, with it recently raising prices by an average of +10% for the Standard and Premium tiers in July 2023. Therefore, with WBD's D2C segment already at breakeven stage, we may see its cash burn rate moderate from henceforth.

With Barbie generating $1.21B in global box office as of mid-August 2023, we may see a notable boost in WBD's Studio performance in FQ3'23 as well, compared to the FQ2'23 revenues of $2.58B (-19.6% QoQ/ -7.5% YoY) and adj EBITDA of $306M (-49.5% QoQ/ +28% YoY).

The same is observed with Comcast's (CMCSA) The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed over $1.35B globally as of August 2023, temporarily contributing to the expanded FQ2'23 theatrical revenues of $913M (+186.2% QoQ/ +66% YoY).

However, WBD investors must also note that this is a one-time event, thanks to the supposed super-hero fatigue and the iconic collaboration with Mattel (MAT).

For now, investors may want to pay attention to WBD's Network segment, since it generates the bulk of its adj EBITDA at $2.16B (-5.6% QoQ/ -4.4% YoY) in the latest quarter.

While its advertising revenues have been robust at $2.44B (+9.4% QoQ/ -6.8% YoY), it remains to be seen how long this may continue, attributed to the sustained cord cutting since the start of the pandemic. Competition for CTV ad dollars has been intensifying as well, thanks to DIS' and NFLX's introduction of ad-supported streaming tiers.

For now, we have observed promising signs of returning ad-spend in Alphabet's (GOOG) and Meta's (META) recent earning calls, with the global Connected TV ad spend also expected to grow tremendously by +13.2% YoY to $25.9B, while expanding at a CAGR of +10.45% to $45.2B through 2028.

As a result, WBD's intermediate term prospects depend on how the management presents its value proposition to advertisers, with its overall adj EBITDA margins impacted to 20.6% (-3.7 points QoQ/ +3.7 YoY) in the latest quarter.

For now, WBD has generated an impressive Free Cash Flow [FCF] of $1.72B (+185.1% QoQ/ +118.2% YoY) in FQ2'23, moderately tempering its elevated debt headwinds of $44.28B (-2.5% QoQ/ -13.8% YoY).

Combined with its increasingly robust liquidity with cash/ equivalents of $3.02B (+14.8% QoQ/ +17% YoY), we believe the media company is more than capable to slowly deleverage while sustainably rebuilding its balance sheet.

Then again, WBD investors must also note that its excellent FCF generation is temporarily attributed to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA/ WGA strikes, with NFLX similarly raising its FCF guidance to $5B in FY2023 (+210% YoY), compared to the previous guidance of $3.5B (+117.3% YoY).

Therefore, investors must also temper their expectations for FY2024, with the eventual resolution likely to activate higher working capital requirements.

So, Is WBD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

WBD 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

For now, WBD is trading rather attractively at NTM EV/ Revenues of 1.80x and NTM EV/ EBITDA of 6.76x, compared to its 1Y mean of 1.87x/ 7.52x and the media sector median of 1.69x/ 10.08x.

Based on its FQ2'23 adj EBITDA of $2.14B and current share count of 2.43B, we are looking at an annualized FQ2'23 adj EBITDA per share of $3.52, implying a fair value of $23.80 based on its current EV/ EBITDA valuation.

WBD 1Y Stock Price

These numbers point to WBD's apparent undervaluation, especially aided by the run-up and the consequent profit-taking after the recent FQ2'23 earnings call, with the stock currently retesting its July 2023 support levels.

Consensus FY2025 Adj EBITDA Estimates

In the long-term, the consensus also estimates FY2025 adj EBITDA of $12.57B, implying an excellent CAGR of +17.7%. Based on a similar calculation as above, WBD has a long-term tailwind towards our price target of $34.94, assuming that its share count remains stable.

Combined with the excellent FCF generation and sustained deleveraging efforts, we are optimistic about WBD's eventual turnabout, with its valuations temporarily depressed by the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

Therefore, investors with a moderate risk tolerance and long-term investing trajectory may consider dollar cost averaging here, given the highly attractive risk reward ratio and the stock's robust support level here.

We maintain our Buy rating for the WBD stock.