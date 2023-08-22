yogesh_more/iStock via Getty Images

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) continues its oxen pulled speed toward improved financial performance. It was steady and methodical until August 8th, when it appears that management summonsed a sports car, jumped in, sped into town, made a call, sped back and jumped back in the cart. Management suddenly and unexpectedly issued 13 million shares of common and called in the balance of an egregious preferred. The company's major focus since last year was in extinguishing its preferred offerings, in particular the Series D. That issue now yields approximately 14%, more than double the rate of its debt. Last November, management began the process in extinguishing approximately 30%. During June and July, it purchased another two lots reducing the leftover to approximately one third. This article and others written by us have or will focus on cash generation and usage. This update evaluates progress toward the goal. It can change. If the company continues to generate sufficient cash to pay all the bills including extinguishing the Series D, the company is a strong buy with its $1.60 per year distribution at prices under $17 (9% plus s yield). Another bonus with NuStar is that its price range bound under $18 offering investors an opportunity to sell covered calls without significant risk in losing the investment. Our quest to determine the company’s ability to eliminate all of the doubt without cutting distributions continues. Thus far, the oxen pulled speed has been enough. Will it continue? Straighten the jeans, put the straw hat on, climb abroad, and enjoy the leisurely ride. Oh, may be the bullwhacker will tell us the fun names of the oxen along the way.

The Quarter

Beginning with a belief review of the quarterly results, our trek continues. NuStar recorded:

Adjusted EBITDA of $169 million slightly lower than the 1st quarter and year over year. Pipeline segment was up 5%. "Permian Crude Systems volumes averaged 508,000 barrels per day, down slightly" year over year.”

DCF at $73 million with an adjusted coverage of 1.64 times.

A repurchase of 8.1 million Series D units.

A leverage ratio of approximately 3.75.

$750 million available on its revolver.

Producer issues in the Permian Basis, in the 2nd quarter, drove weaker results, issues which they resolved. The day before the report, Basin volumes trended near 540,000 barrels per day up from the quarterly average of 508,000.

Management guided full-year EBITDA at $700 million - $760 million unchanged. Capital guidance for 2023 was slightly lowered to $125 million - $145 million. Flows from the Permian are expected to range from 570,000 - 600,000 barrels per day by year's end.

With the 1st quarter's EBITDA of $187 million plus $169 million recently reported, equaling $356 less than half of the mid-point, clearly, management expects significant increases in EBITDA in the back half of 2023.

Future Growth

NuStar continues to make an investment into its future though we admit, it's a fuzzy one. The first investment, OCI ammonia product facility connections, improves utilization of the company's ammonia pipeline. The connection, which begins operation next year, seems to be the first of several.

Investment particularly in California's renewable products storage continues at a nice clip with an investment in the $30 million range for 2023.

Both of these future growth investments will be real and of high return, but fuzzy with respect to actual returns.

Now the Important Analysis

Let's turn the cart toward the cash flow balances. Bullwhacker, please take to the right at the coming fork. In our opinion, the best way to view NuStar's cash performance is using debt levels. We have found that attempting straight cash balances with this company is tedious and often inaccurate. Our view of the scenery includes a debt analysis coupled with the Series D purchases. A table follows next with this information.

Debt Millions Sept 22 Dec 22 June 23 July 23 Revolver Debt $6 $225 $250 $330 * Preferred D Purchases (Incurred) $0 $226 $175 $83 Actual Debt $3070 $3300 $3310 $3400 * Differences $0 $165 TBD Click to enlarge

* Our best guess estimates.

The above summary shows the company's ability to generate positive cash flow after capital and distributions to payoff egregious units. The $165 million difference over nine months extrapolates to $225 million over a year approximately equal to the rate in which the company repurchased units. The interest rate on the revolver equals approximately 8% vs. the interest rate on the D units at 14%. Reasonable investor expectations for the revolver and total debt levels in June of 2024 might be for a constant outcome. It appears thus far that NuStar generates enough cash to pay the bills and evenly control debt.

Now Riding the Sport's Car into Town

On the 8th of August, management for a moment, seemed to switch transportation mode, announcing a common issue large enough to extinguish the remaining Series D preferred units. The market, in normal fashion, destroyed the price from the perceived dilution. Was it correct? Did NuStar really dilute the common? The company issued approximately 13 million new units increasing the count from 155 million to 168 million or approximately 7%. The intent stated by management, "NuStar said it plans use the proceeds to redeem outstanding Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units; pending such use, it intends to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit agreement." The number of units left had equaled approximately 8.3 million. With the interest rate of 14% (page 13), the total yearly interest payment for the balance left was approximately $30 million a year. In contrast, the payout for 13 million new units equaled $21 million yearly. Thus, the distribution for NuStar's common has to exceed $0.60 per quarter before this action turns negative, something we don't expect for a very long time, if ever. Was this a wise action? In our view, yes. It accomplished a scenario for the company to move forward uninhibited from the debacle. Again, the market in true fashion, tanked the unit price into the middle $15s creating, in our view, a grand buying opportunity once the dust settles.

Analysis, Ownership & Charts

The unique financial status of NuStar, at least through next year, offers investors the enrichment with quarterly distributions juiced up by selling short calls under a rather risk-less scenario.

Next, a chart created from TradeStation Securities shows the market's positive reaction to the steady improvement, that is until the 8th.

TradeStation Securities

On the 8th, the market, again, true to form, tanked the price assuming that the action was dilutive. It wasn't. Management's decision to early repurchase the Series D, simply traded one entity for a lower interest rate entity. Our intent is to watch for a while the price action before determining a response. Our thinking at this point is to add.

Risk

All fossil fuel businesses are susceptible to economic conditions. If a recession with some teeth appears in the near future, NuStar will be negatively affected particularly in the Permian. It seems that the company's investing in some interesting future trends provides a level of hedging should the economy head severely south.

We continue to hold NuStar with a buy in the $15-$16-unit price. (See the chart above.) We liked the ride today and hope investors found the trip, either by personally being with us or virtually, pleasurable. NuStar has premium Permian Basin property coupled with strategically located pipelines and storage for amble investors returns. Remember, it's on the slower road pulled by a pair of oxen. But for the opportunists, this has lucrative advantages not to be ignored.