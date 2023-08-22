Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carnival: Appears Expensive Relative To Peers, Wait For A Better Entry Point

Aug. 22, 2023 2:41 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL)NCLH, RCL
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Carnival Corporation is experiencing a strong recovery in passenger numbers and is seeing record bookings.
  • The cruise line industry is benefiting from high demand for ocean-going cruises, leading to robust growth in passengers and pricing strength for cruises.
  • CCL has raised its adjusted EBITDA outlook for FY 2023 due to booming demand.
  • A high valuation based off of P/E, relative to rivals, and a high debt burden translate into a hold rating.

Caribbean cruise

Joel Carillet

The cruise line sector experiences a strong recovery in passenger numbers which has translated to a revenue re-acceleration as well as record booking growth for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) and other cruise line companies. Carnival also raised its adjusted

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

