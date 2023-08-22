Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Patria Investments' Q2: Revenue Beats, Growth Concerns Remain

Aug. 22, 2023 2:54 AM ETPatria Investments Limited (PAX)1 Comment
Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
323 Followers
  • Patria Investments' Q2 2023 earnings fell slightly short of expectations, but revenue exceeded analysts' estimates by $14.63M.
  • The company is performing well in fee-related earnings and has the potential for strong growth in the future.
  • Patria's collaboration with Banco Colombia and its focus on diversifying asset classes are positive indicators for investors.

Group Asian business people put their hands together, handshaking Unity mutually beneficial business relationship. finance Economic graph on the table. Teamwork concept

Dekdoyjaidee

Thesis

Looking at Patria Investments' (NASDAQ:PAX) Q2 2023 earnings, their non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 came up a penny short of the mark, but on the brighter side, their revenue of $78.6M went beyond what analysts were expecting by

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
323 Followers
Grassroots Trading's purpose is built on the tenets of delivering unbiased and balanced research, firmly grounded in solid data and entirely free from emotional influences or preference for certain businesses. The principal emphasis of Grassroots lies on small to mid-cap firms, offering Seeking Alpha investors well-founded perspectives on these frequently neglected investment possibilities. Additionally, Grassroots periodically highlights potential opportunities within large and mega-cap corporations, broadening the scope to thoroughly cover the vibrant realm of equity markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 3:45 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.99K)
No concerns. Strong buy
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.