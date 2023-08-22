Zoetis: Pawses Pain, Librela OA Treatment Targets Furry Friends In The U.S.

SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is globally recognized for its contributions to animal health. Boasting an extensive range of offerings such as medications, vaccines, and diagnostic tools, the company caters to the healthcare needs of both domestic pets and farm animals. Zoetis has a significant footprint in two major regions - the United States and internationally. The company directly operates in 45 countries, and its products are available in over 100 countries worldwide.

The following article discusses Zoetis' strong financial performance and growth prospects, particularly highlighting the potential success of Librela, a treatment for canine osteoarthritis pain, in the U.S. market.

Q2 2023 Earnings

In Zoetis' most recent earnings report for Q2 2023, the company recorded a 6% revenue increase compared to the same quarter in the previous year, amounting to $2.2 billion. This revenue growth was propelled by a 7% rise in U.S. sales for companion animal products and a 5% increase in livestock product sales. The company's international division reported a 6% revenue increase, with a significant 13% growth in companion animal products, while livestock products saw a slight 1% decrease. For Q2 2023, Zoetis posted a net income of $671 million, marking a 27% increase compared to the previous year. The company has revised its full-year 2023 outlook, now anticipating revenue in the range of $8.5 billion to $8.65 billion and net income between $2.4 billion and $2.46 billion.

Liquidity & Cash Runway

As of June 30, 2023, Zoetis had $1.7B in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. The company's income statement reports a net income of $1.223B for the six months ended June 30, 2023, indicating profitability, so there is no need to assess cash burn or runway. The total current assets amount to $6.183B. In terms of liabilities, the total current liabilities stand at $1.769B, demonstrating sufficient liquidity, and the long-term debt is listed at $6.555B. Given Zoetis' profitability and its current assets surpassing current liabilities, there is no immediate need for additional financing. However, these evaluations are my own and may vary from other analyses.

Valuation, Growth, & Momentum

According to Seeking Alpha data: Zoetis has a modest cash position relative to its market capitalization, while it carries a significant amount of debt. Its enterprise value is reported at $88.64B. In terms of valuation, Zoetis appears to trade at a premium, evidenced by a forward P/E of 33.45, EV/Sales of 10.78, and EV/EBITDA of 26.15. The company is projected to have robust growth, with earnings estimates showing double-digit YoY growth in EPS over the next three years and strong sales growth. Zoetis has a positive stock momentum, outperforming the S&P 500 over the past 9 months with a return of +24.67%.

The company also pays dividends, with a forward dividend yield of 0.83% and an annual payout of $1.50. Its payout ratio is 27.56%, and it has seen a 5-year dividend growth rate (CAGR) of 24.59%. The latest announced dividend is $0.38 with an ex-dividend date of 7/20/2023 and a payout date of 9/1/2023.

Zoetis's Librela: A Promising Solution for Canine OA Pain

In a recent earnings call, global animal health leader Zoetis shared insights into its growth strategies. The company reported an impressive 9% operational growth in revenue and 12% operational growth in adjusted net income for Q2. The success was attributed to a diversified portfolio across markets and species, including an 11% operational growth in their companion animal segment, primarily driven by dermatology, osteoarthritis pain, and pet parasiticides. In contrast, the livestock segment achieved 4% operational growth, fueled by sales in poultry, cattle, and fish products. The first half of 2023 saw Zoetis grow revenue operationally by 6%, mainly due to strong international markets and livestock performance, despite some distributor destocking in the U.S. companion animal portfolio.

Zoetis is looking forward to launching Librela, an innovative treatment for canine osteoarthritis (OA) pain, in the U.S. in November, after receiving FDA approval in May. Librela, a monthly monoclonal antibody injection, differs from traditional NSAIDs as it targets nerve growth factor (NGF), a key factor in OA pain. Already well-established in Europe, where it has been used by veterinarians for over two years and administered in over 4.6 million doses, Librela is gaining traction. According to the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), European vets have given it an overall satisfaction rating of "8.6 out of 10", the highest rating for any OA pain medication. The AAHA also reports that Librela has shown versatility in treating OA pain across different stages of the disease, as evidenced by a recent European study.

Moreover, in Q2, Librela generated $48 million in revenue, with 89% operational growth, driven by strong growth in Europe, bolstered by direct-to-consumer advertising efforts in major markets and recent launches in Canada, Australia, Brazil, and Japan.

Given Librela's positive reception in Europe, as noted by the AAHA, and the demand for alternative treatments for canine OA pain, the treatment holds significant potential in the U.S. market. Librela provides a promising solution for dogs at any stage of OA, enabling early intervention and potentially improving the quality of life for pets suffering from OA pain.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In summary, Zoetis continues to impress with its strong growth and financial stability, as reflected in the recent quarter's remarkable revenue increase and solid net income. The company's imminent U.S. launch of Librela, a successful treatment for canine OA pain that has already been well-received in Europe, offers significant potential for future growth. However, investors should take note of the company's year-over-year decline in levered free cash flow and relatively high debt levels, which could impact its capacity to service debt and invest in future growth. Even though Zoetis commands a premium price, its growth prospects and positive outlook - particularly with the expected success of Librela in the U.S. market - make it an attractive investment. Given the company's robust financial performance, promising growth potential, and ongoing momentum, I recommend a "Buy" rating for Zoetis. Nonetheless, investors should closely monitor the company's debt levels and cash flow metrics in the coming quarters.

Risks to Thesis

When the facts change, I change my mind.

While I advocate for a "Buy" rating for Zoetis, investors should be aware of certain risks. The company carries a significant debt burden and has experienced a year-over-year decline in its levered free cash flow. These factors could constrain its ability to service debt and pursue future growth opportunities. Additionally, Zoetis' stock is currently priced at a premium, as evidenced by high valuation metrics such as a forward P/E ratio of 33.45, an EV/Sales ratio of 10.78, and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 26.15. These elevated valuations could limit any potential price appreciation. Furthermore, Zoetis' prospects are highly dependent on the successful U.S. launch and market acceptance of Librela, a treatment for canine osteoarthritis pain. Any setbacks or unexpected challenges with this product could negatively impact the company's financial performance.