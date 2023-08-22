Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Historic Opportunity Now In The Making

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.26K Followers
  • As stocks have tumbled over the past three weeks again, bullish sentiment has started an abrupt reversal once more.
  • The relative overvaluation in stocks versus government bonds is today more extreme than at any time in at least 35 years.
  • Government bond prices have consistently risen during Fed-cutting cycles.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

As the riskiest asset prices rebounded into July, most strategists and investment advisers proclaimed the all-clear (as usual), and bullish sentiment roared back near levels seen at the cycle top in early 2021 (shown below courtesy of The Daily Shot).

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.26K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.