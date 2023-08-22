Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stitch Fix: Analyzing The Pitfalls That May Lead To Its Demise

Aug. 22, 2023 3:22 AM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)LVMHF, LVMUY, ZLDSF, ZLNDY
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • SFIX has experienced 5 consecutive quarters of negative growth, as macro conditions and its poor business model combine. We suspect a continuation of this, with little hope in sight.
  • The business model fundamentally lacks a clear value proposition. Individuals can replace SFIX with social media scrolling, while other retailers are innovating to develop their marketing around outfits.
  • Additionally, SFIX is restricted by the brands it stocks, limiting its attractiveness and breadth of choice. Also, recurring retail spending is usually impulsive and so a subscription model doesn't work.
  • Capping these factors off is that we do not see a large enough market to target and even if it did exist, SFIX lacks any tangible moat from which to protect its position.
Baby and child clothes, toys in box. Second hand apparel idea. Circular fashion, donation, charity concept

netrun78

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • SFIX's business model is not compelling in our view. It lacks a long-term value proposition for users, primarily due to social media being a superior alternative, its limitations based on brands stocked, and innovation by other retailers. Further, we

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.34K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LVMHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.