Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel Stock: Returns Potential Does Not Match The Risks

Aug. 22, 2023 3:29 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AMD, NVDA, TSM
Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.17K Followers

Summary

  • Intel reported good quarterly numbers but there are several challenges that can derail any bullish momentum in the stock.
  • Intel stock has outperformed S&P 500 in the year-to-date but it has lagged the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index.
  • Intel is trying a number of steps that include improving process technology, expanding foundry business, AI chips, better server chips and more.
  • This will continue to hurt the free cash flow which stood at negative $17 billion over the trailing twelve months, increasing the risk associated with the stock.
  • Intel will need to deliver home run in terms of execution for the next few quarters in order to gain Wall Street’s trust and build a sustainable bullish sentiment towards the stock.

Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.

JHVEPhoto

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was able to beat the consensus guidance in the recent quarter. However, the company’s guidance for the next quarter is quite modest. The management is trying to deliver success in a number of different areas which can divert

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.17K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.