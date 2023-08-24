PM Images

This was another tough week for the markets as the S&P 500 declined by -1.96%, and the Nasdaq fell by -2.35%. These are the times when I get excited because, as a long-term investor, I enjoy paying a lower price for positions I want to own for the long haul. Due to the article structure, I am refraining from adding a chunk of capital in this portfolio to buy up more shares of companies like Altria Group (MO), Verizon (VZ), Enbridge (ENB), and Realty Income (O). The yield generated from risk-free assets is too large for many income investors to pass up, making traditional dividend stocks less attractive due to equity risk. Eventually, when the Fed starts to cut, I believe we will see capital flow back into the market when short-term CDs and bonds mature, and there is a lack of yield to roll the principal into. This could create a good buying opportunity for some time, and I plan on taking advantage of it.

This is the 8th consecutive week that the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio finished in the black. Over the past month, the Nasdaq has fallen -6.5% while the S&P declined -3.52%, so it's nice to see the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio still in positive territory even if some of the profits have deteriorated with the market. I have now allocated $12,900 to this portfolio, and in week 129, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio finished with a balance of $13,052.26, up 1.18% on invested capital. There was $26.32 generated from dividend income this week, which brought the amount of dividend income generated in 2023 to $578.66. This week I couldn't help myself, and instead of making it a BDC week, I split the allocated capital between Enbridge and Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC). I added 2 shares of ENB and OBDC, bringing the forward projected annual dividend income up to $1,118.76, a forward yield of 8.57%. Week 130 is here so please leave all your comments below as I will be adding a new position from the reader suggestions.

The overall performance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio

The markets continued to decline this week, and we're headed into another Fed meeting in September. I am expecting volatility until the meeting, and we will see what ramifications their decision will have on the market. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio continues to deliver on my goals of generating continuous income and mitigating downside risk. I am not building this portfolio toward generating capital appreciation or trying to beat the market, but I do think this portfolio will be rewarded in 2024 and 2025. Below is the history of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $329.46 (29.45%)

ETFs $245.12 (21.91%)

REITs $239.25 (21.39%)

CEFs $175.59 (15.69%)

BDCs $129.34 (11.56%)

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $507.80 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In week 33 of 2023, I collected $26.32 in dividends, and in 2023, I exceeded the amount of income generated from dividends compared to 2022. In 2022, I generated $490.76 from dividend income, and in 2023, I generated $578.66, which is 117.91% of my total 2022 dividend income. I have collected 403 dividends, 75.61% of the total dividends generated in 2022.

These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. I'm hoping to collect around $1,000 in dividends in 2023, which will be reinvested. Eventually, this portfolio will be producing $100 per month of dividend income, and at some point in the future, if I continue down this path, it will generate over $1,000 per month of income.

So far in August, I have collected $66.11 in dividend income and there is another week and a half to go. There is a good chance that August will finish with over $80 of dividend income generated. I am excited for the end of 2023 to occur, so I can have another full year of data in the chart below. It's going to be exciting to see what the monthly income looks like in 2024 and 2025.

I am using The Dividend Tracker to track my upcoming dividend income. This tool allows me to visualize my data down to the day. I need to go in and update a bunch of the data. Lately, I have only been updating the positions I add capital to, not the new share amounts from reinvesting the dividends. This is why the annual income is a bit different than what I am posting in the other sections. Eventually, I will sit down and update everything in the program. July will be a strong month, and the way things look, October may be the first month that my dividend income exceeds $100. After this summer's investments, I feel that this can be accomplished.

I have broken this into two sections, positions not generating at least one share per year through its dividend and positions that are. In the section for the positions that are, I have shaded it green and added how many shares annually are being generated and the new future dividend income those new shares will generate. In week 129, 26 positions were generating at least 1 share annually through their dividends. These new shares from the top 26 positions are projected to add $85.57 of dividend income annually. I will work on getting more positions over to the green block, with a new goal of generating an additional $100 of dividend income from new shares generated.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio composition

REITs are now under 20% by a slim margin, and I am expecting this to decline further as the weeks progress. There are many good buys in the market and I want to add to positions throughout the different sectors in the portfolio. Individual equities comprise 39.76% of the portfolio while generating 29.45% of the income, while ETFs, CEFs, BDCs, and REITs account for 60.24% of the portfolio and 70.55% of the dividend income.

I couldn't help myself as I got shares of ENB around $35 this week yielding around 7.5%. This pushed ENB back into the largest holding of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio at 4.68%. I think ENB is a great company, and when shares get into the mid $30s it's hard for me not to buy. I need to pay attention, as I don't want ENB getting that much closer to the 5% level.

Week 129 additions

In week 128 I added the following positions:

2 shares of Enbridge (ENB)

2 shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC)

Enbridge

I recently wrote another article on ENB which can be read by clicking here

This is a dividend portfolio, and ENB has paid a dividend for over 68 years and has consecutively increased its dividend annually for the last 28 years. From 1995 - 2023 ENBs dividend has grown at a 10% CAGR.

ENB has a backlog of projects where $19 billion of capital is being allocated to bring 17 projects online between now and 2028.ENB projected that its EBITDA could have a 4-6% CAGR through 2025 while its distributable cash flow (DCF) grows at a 3% CAGR. There is enough growth here for ENB to continue its annualized dividend increases, and I am more than happy compounding the ongoing dividends into larger amounts of income.

Enbridge

Blue Owl Capital Corporation

OBDC is one of my favorite BDCs. OBDC delivered a top and bottom line beat on Q2 earnings, generating $0.48 in net investment income and $394.22 million in revenue.

Management is sharing the wealth, and in addition to the regular dividend, they have declared a Q2 supplemental dividend of $0.07 per share. This is what I want to see, as OBDC generates more NII, they're throwing off more income to shareholders.

When I compare OBDC to its peers, I am seeing value. OBDC trades at a 7.81x market cap to NII multiple compared to a peer group average of 8.7x. OBDC is also trading at a -11.53% discount to its net asset value (NAV). I feel I am paying a great price for this company and its yield is 9.78% without the special dividends.

Week 130 game plan

I will be adding a position to previous positions which have been recommended by the readers who comment below. Please leave all your ideas in the comment section.

Conclusion

We're headed into week 130 so please leave your top income-producing ideas in the comment section. I will be adding a new position or adding to a current position that was inspired by the readers in a previous reader suggestion week. The last 129 weeks have gone quickly and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is progressing nicely. Looking at the chart below, the snowball effect is starting to take form. It will be interesting to see how this progresses as the power of compounding works its magic over the next several years. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio continues to meet all of its objectives and the dividends continue to roll in like clockwork.