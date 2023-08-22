What To Expect Over The Next 2 Months
Summary
- Historical SPX trading around August interest payment and September tax-take is analyzed.
- On average, the SPX was up before the interest payment, mixed between payment and tax-take, and mostly down after tax-take.
- Plan to take profits in September as SPX tends to be down following tax-take.
This piece looks at the historical SPX trading around the August interest payment and the September tax-take in order to see what to expect over the next two months.
The set of charts below cover the period leading up to the quarterly interest payment, the period between the interest payment and the mid-September tax-take, and the period after the tax take.
Let's look at three regions within the charts: the month before the interest payment (blue-vertical), the month between the interest payment and the tax-take (pink vertical), and the month following the tax-take.
- Before the payment: the SPX was up 4/7, and down 3/7 (in 2023, the SPX is down before the payment).
- Between the payment and the tax-take: 2/7 were even across the month. 2/7 were down, 3/7 were up.
- After the tax-take: 6/7 down, 1/7 up.
- Before the payment and up to the tax-take (2-months): 2/7 were down, 2/7 were (about) even but with volatility, 3/7 were up.
The plan is to take some profits around the start of September since the SPX is down the majority of the time following the tax-take.
Take advantage of our 14-day free trial and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd.
" I am SO VERY thankful for the discovery of this site, and the wisdom and knowledge I have gained ..."
" I have not seen this type of analysis anywhere else. "
"It is probably the only report of its type on the planet when you think about it."
Take advantage of our 14-day free trial and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd.
This article was written by
During my 44-years of investing, I have come to understand that the only constants in the stock market are fear and funds (money), and that Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) provides the best description of how money moves through the economy.
In partnership with David Huston, and in association with Alan Longbon we search for and analyze repetitive sentiment and fund-flow-based patterns in the stock market's price history, and offer a Marketplace service, Away From the Herd (https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/custom_subscribe?slug=ang-traders), that reports our findings and allows subscribers to replicate the trades we are involved in for our own accounts. My four decades of experience in the market have taught me to not trade "for the sake of trading". Identifying, and staying with the primary trend is key to wealth accumulation. We use a variety of investment instruments such as stocks, ETFs, and options to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments