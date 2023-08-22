canakat

This piece looks at the historical SPX trading around the August interest payment and the September tax-take in order to see what to expect over the next two months.

The set of charts below cover the period leading up to the quarterly interest payment, the period between the interest payment and the mid-September tax-take, and the period after the tax take.

ANG Traders, Stockcharts

Let's look at three regions within the charts: the month before the interest payment (blue-vertical), the month between the interest payment and the tax-take (pink vertical), and the month following the tax-take.

Before the payment: the SPX was up 4/7, and down 3/7 (in 2023, the SPX is down before the payment).

the SPX was up 4/7, and down 3/7 (in 2023, the SPX is down before the payment). Between the payment and the tax-take: 2/7 were even across the month. 2/7 were down, 3/7 were up.

After the tax-take: 6/7 down, 1/7 up.

6/7 down, 1/7 up. Before the payment and up to the tax-take (2-months): 2/7 were down, 2/7 were (about) even but with volatility, 3/7 were up.

The plan is to take some profits around the start of September since the SPX is down the majority of the time following the tax-take.