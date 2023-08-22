Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Dog Days Of Summer

Aug. 22, 2023 4:29 AM ETSPY, IVV, VOO, DIA, QQQ1 Comment
Summary

  • U.S. stocks have been declining since the start of August, with the S&P 500 dropping more than -4%.
  • The recent retreat in stocks is a healthy consolidation of gains following a sharp rally in June and July.
  • Key technical support levels, such as the 50-day moving average, have been potentially breached, signaling further downside for stocks.

Cute dog on vacation wearing sunglasses

Charlie Parker/iStock via Getty Images

The dog days of summer have descended on capital markets in recent weeks. Following a blistering rally that began with the government resolution to the banking crises in March and accelerated as we moved into the

Eric Parnell, CFA profile picture
Eric Parnell, CFA
32.4K Followers
Chief Market Strategist, Great Valley Advisor Group and Assistant Professor of Business and Economics, Ursinus College

Comments (1)

c
clrodrick
Today, 5:01 AM
Comments (15.88K)
Banks tightening lending is just the latest domino to fall. After that with a lag becomes credit spreads widening as the weaker ones start having a difficult time rolling over debt without paying a much higher yield. Eventually that filters up the food chain and thus forces even biggest corporations to implement cost saving measures including reduction in labor force to compensate for the higher debt servicing costs. This is last domino to fall before consumer really starts tightening up their belt and stops spending on anything but absolute necessities. By that time recession has arrived.
