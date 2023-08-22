Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Asure Software: Waiting For The Operating Leverage

Aug. 22, 2023 4:38 AM ETAsure Software, Inc. (ASUR)
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
67 Followers

Summary

  • Asure Software sells human capital software solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, with a wide offering.
  • The company has a healthy retention rate and recurring revenues make up a significant portion of its overall revenue, making the company low in risk.
  • Asure's stock price has increased by 121% in the past year, making the stock's current price seem fairly priced in my DCF model estimates.

Man hand using a calculator and fill in the income tax online return form for payment. Financial research, government taxes, and calculation tax return concept.Tax and Vat concept.

pcess609

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is a United States -based company that sells human capital software solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. The company could see significant operating leverage in the medium term, as Asure’s revenues grow. Although the operating leverage is a

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
67 Followers
I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.