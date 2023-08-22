Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Drilling Tools International: Significantly Undervalued Oil, And Gas Play

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
246 Followers

Summary

  • Drilling Tools International has lowered its guidance but still expects close to 2-3x adjusted EBITDA with a 33.5% EBITDA margin.
  • The directional drilling solutions services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from now to 2030, which could lead to FCF margin growth.
  • The company's solid balance sheet, lack of debt, and potential for increased stock visibility suggest that it is significantly undervalued.

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) recently lowered its guidance, but the adjusted EBITDA expected continues to imply close to 2x-3x Adjusted EBITDA with an EBITDA margin close to 33.5%. I believe that further increase in the price of tools rented

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
246 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

o
oliv21
Today, 5:35 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (359)
Thanks for the presentation !!

1. How to explain the plunge of net revenues in 2024 vs 2023 ?
Is there some exceptional in 2023 ? maybe due to the SPAC merger ?

2. What would be the closests peers ?

3. Is there SPAC warrants and founder warrants ?

4. I am quite suprise this capex heavy business is debt free ?! Is there any particuliar reason ? Do banks refrain to lend to oil & gas company ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.