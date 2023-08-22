Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Is Poised For Another Earnings Blowout

Aug. 22, 2023 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
Summary

  • Nvidia is a company that facilitates high-intensity computation and is at the heart of several significant technological advancements.
  • The company's dominance in GPU chips has allowed it to excel in gaming, cryptocurrency mining, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence.
  • Nvidia's upcoming earnings report is expected to beat expectations because of increasing strength in data centers and elevated GPU chip demand.
  • Nvidia's strong competitive position merits an elevated valuation. Nonetheless, a high valuation and high expectations could result in a miss if suppliers prove to be a significant constraint.

Moscow, Russia - April 7, 2019: NVIDIA microchip on the motherboard

Antonio Bordunovi

"If you can reduce the time of training to half on a $5 billion data center, the savings is more than the cost of all of the chips. We are the lowest-cost solution in the world." Jensen Huang

I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

d
duke223
Today, 8:33 AM
Comments (414)
Thank you for a great article & I agree that we are only just beginning.
264
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (601)
This is why your seeing three things which shows how Nvidia stock price is going to go after earnings call by analyst's terms describing the stock. Terms like skyrocketing and massive. Price targets in five days which amounted to eleven different price increases as high as 800.00, Earnings and revenue revisions involving guidance upward. Moat was described as an economic monopoly. Business model showing 90% share worldwide involving AI and no competition in sight. It doesn't get any better than this as I can't even think of one company in the world that has a 90% share like Nvidia does. There's not even a precedent for this. As a result I own this company and don't trade it. I'm all in and have been for a long time. And just think this is just the first real quarter involved in AI. Were at the infant stage. As a result this baby is going to go higher for a long time.
