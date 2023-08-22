Romain Maurice

In my earnings preview for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) last month, I said I was expecting a solid earnings beat from the company due to ACV gains following its distribution deal with PEP, as well as the introduction of new flavors and products. The company delivered and the stock rose over 20% the next session. CELH is up nearly 90% since my initial bullish write-up in February. Let’s take a closer look at its Q2 earnings.

Q2 Earnings

For the quarter, CELH recorded revenue of $326 million, a 112% increase versus a year ago. North American revenue soared 114% to $311 million, while international revenue increased 76% to $15.1 million. The consensus was for total sales of $277.2 million.

The company attributed the revenue growth to more distribution points, increased SKUs per location, accelerating club channel growth and investments in sales and marketing. Club channel revenue soared 119.9% to $67.9 million.

The company said that according to IRI, it now had an 8.6% market share as it remained the #3 energy drink in the U.S. It market shares is up from 4.3% a year ago and 7.5% last quarter. It’s also the second best seller on Amazon (AMZN) with an 18.6% share, just trailing the 20.8% share of Monster Beverage (MNST).

ACV, or All Commodities Volumes, was 96.8% versus 79.8% a year ago and 85.4% last quarter. In the convenience channel, ACV was 94.9% versus 55.7% a year earlier and 93.4% in Q1.

Discussing its results on its Q2 earnings conference call, CEO John Fieldly said:

“I see the relationship with Pepsi (PEP) has been just a great transition and a great opportunity. I think it's exceeded all of our expectations internally in our internal budgets. Again, hats off to our team or all of our sales team members and our marketing team members and operations and finance team. I mean it's really -- it's a 360 approach, the way we're able to tie in and just forge a really great partnership. And everyone on the PepsiCo within all their divisions have been very collaborative. We've been hiring a lot of staff members that work closely with them. It was a seamless transition. I think the biggest opportunity we saw going into the partnership was really gaining additional distribution in convenience and gas. And that's -- the biggest ACV gains that we've seen is in convenience and gas and then seeing the number of items being -- that are scanning at each point of distribution has increased as well. So the foodservice was something we weren't even thinking about, and having that represent 11% of our revenue just really surprised us. I think we know Celsius is being consumed outside of that traditional energy drink usage occasion, pairing it with food and those of the likes. I mean, we saw that as an opportunity, but we didn't think it would be as large of an opportunity as it is today, representing 11%. In regards to college and universities are really going to be opening up next month. So that was a big surprise. And everything is going extremely smoothly with the partnership, and we look forward to a bright future together.“

Gross margins soared 1,500 basis points to 48.8% and were up 500 basis points sequentially. The company credited the gains to lower package and raw material unit costs, less product waste and scrap, and better inbound and outbound freight efficiency.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 357% to $78.1 million. Adjusted EPS rose from 12 cents a year ago to 52 cents, a 333% increase. Analysts were looking for EPS of 28 cents.

This was just an overall great quarter from CELH, as sales continue to soar as the company has nicely benefited from its new distribution deal with PEP. The company’s energy drinks continue to take share as its ACV, which measures what percentage of the market that the company is able to reach through the stores it is in, has risen markedly year over year. But the company is also taking share in already existing locations, as evidenced by its continued market share gains with AMZN. Its gross margin improvement is also very notable.

Outlook

CELH didn’t give any formal guidance. However, it did say that it expects to have gross margins in the mid to high 40% range. It said some increased promotional allowances will put some pressure on the top line relative to gross margins.

Discussing its international opportunity Fieldly said:

“If you use one of our competitors that you guys have available data for as a proxy, they run about 35% to 40% of their revenues in the international markets. So I think that's a good barometer for the eventual size of the prize. Obviously, we've got work to do to get any kind of scale internationally. We are working with our partner on a number of opportunities to expand across the globe. We have mentioned we'll probably focus on the energy categories or energy countries that are more familiar with energy as opposed to trying to go in and creating the category. In terms of timing, we're working through a number of things. We would expect to launch some opportunities in early 2024. But we're going to hold off until we get closer to that time period before we start announcing plans and in part due to competitive measures because we've got to keep some of that close to the vest for now. But we see it as a big opportunity over the next 3 to 5 years. We'll have more data available as we get closer to the end of the year and closer to the launch period.”

CELH results should continue to benefit year over year from its distribution gain increases for the rest of the year, and then the comparisons will become more difficult. However, the company also has a very large international opportunity that is will then begin to tap into next year, so the future still looks quite bright for the company’s growth.

Valuation

CELH trades around 56x the 2023 consensus EBITDA of $242.5 million and over 40x the 2024 consensus of $337.2 million.

It trades at a forward PE of 89x the 2023 consensus of $1.40. Based on 2024 analyst estimates of $2.08, it trades at 60x.

CELH is projected to growth its revenue over 92% in 2023 and nearly 38% in 2024.

Comparatively, fellow energy drink maker MNST trades at nearly 27x 2023 EBITDA of $2.11B and a forward PE of 37.2x based on the 2023 consensus of $1.54. It’s expected to grow revenue 13% in 2023 and over 11% in 2024.

Analyst estimates have continued to go up every time I write an article on CELH, which is something you want to see with a growth stock with a large valuation.

Conclusion

Despite CELH’s recent run-up, its valuation hasn’t really gone up, as the company just continues to exceed expectations and estimates have gone up as well. The company is set to continue to benefit from distribution gains for the rest of the year, and then after that, international could be its next growth driver.

Despite the stock nearly doubling since my original wrote-up, I still think the stock has room to run. Investors who got in early can take some off the table, but my “Buy” rating remains unchanged.