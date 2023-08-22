Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Healthcare Realty: 5-Year Low Valuation Due To Short-Term Earnings Dilution From Acquisition, Buy

Kevin Egan profile picture
Kevin Egan
151 Followers

Summary

  • Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. trades at a five-year low based on implied cap rate.
  • HR shareholders could see outsized returns in a year on the back of multiple catalysts.
  • Shares are currently trading at significant discounts to both fair value and the broader market.
Shot of a doctor using a digital tablet during a consultation with a woman

LaylaBird

Summary

  • HR currently trades at a 7.2% implied cap rate, which is the lowest valuation in the last five years, which includes its COVID valuation (2Q20 implied cap rate was 5.8%).
  • HR shareholders are poised to see a total return

This article was written by

Kevin Egan profile picture
Kevin Egan
151 Followers
Five years of experience in sell side research at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley covering Real Estate equities. CFA charterholder, Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA), Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of New York, and CFA Institute Certificate in ESG Investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.