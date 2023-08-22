Sean Anthony Eddy

I covered Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) in a bullish article in April, and since the stock is up 75%, I thought I should take another look. I am not supposed to gloat and do a victory lap when one of my covered stocks does well, but well, there's nothing to gloat because, silly me, I didn't buy the darn stock. Therefore, I will also try to figure out why I didn't buy it, whether the spike was a fluke or not, and whether there's any further upside.

Disc Medicine is a developer of medicines for hematologic diseases. They have three clinical stage candidates.

Lead candidate is bitopertin, an oral, selective inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1). Licensed from Roche, bitopertin is currently in phase 2 trials targeting erythropoietic porphyrias - "a family of rare, genetic disorders caused by dysregulated heme synthesis."

Their second asset DISC-0974 is licensed from AbbVie and is in phase 1/2 trials. It is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting hemojuvelin (HJV) to "suppress the production of hepcidin and enhance iron levels to treat anemia of inflammation." HJV is a validated pathway which, when suppressed, elevates levels of iron in the blood and is a useful therapeutic approach for anemic patients. In normal biology, in the human body's own convoluted manner, HJV helps produce hepcidin, which regulates the flow of iron in circulation. Suppressing HJV reduces hepcidin expression, improving iron concentration.

Target indication is Anemia of inflammation (AI, also known as anemia of chronic disease or ACD), a common form of anemia occurring in up to 40% of anemic patients and refractory to current treatments. In an animal study, the following data was observed:

The effect of DISC-0974 on improving anemia was evaluated in an adenine-induced rat model of CKD. In this study, renal impairment was induced by giving Sprague Dawley rats a diet containing 0.75% adenine for 3 weeks to induce kidney injury and then switched to a control diet for the remainder of the study (i.e., 3 more weeks). DISC-0974 (20 mg/kg) or vehicle (n-5/group) was administered intravenously once per week starting on Day 7 and continuing to Day 35. An additional group of rats (n=5/group) was fed with the control diet for the entire study and dosed intravenously with vehicle. Rats were euthanized on Day 42. Blood was collected on Days 0, 7, 21, 35, and 42 for evaluation of hematology parameters, as well as serum iron and hepcidin. Livers were also collected at study end for evaluation of hepcidin gene (HAMP) mRNA expression level. Results Consistent with a previous report (Sun et al, Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2013;28:1733-1743), the 0.75% adenine diet induced kidney dysfunction, as evidenced by marked increase in both serum creatinine and blood urea nitrogen. Rats on adenine diet developed reduced serum iron, reduced red cell production, and lowered hemoglobin with a hypochromic microcytic profile reflecting reduced iron availability. CKD rats appeared to tolerate DISC-0974 treatment well, as DISC-0974 @ 20mg/kg did not affect body weight.

A phase 1 data is ongoing in healthy volunteers, interim data from which was mentioned in my previous article.

The third asset is MWTX-003, which works in the opposite way. It increases hepcidin expression, reducing iron levels and may be beneficial to patients with polycythemia vera and diseases of iron overload/ineffective erythropoiesis. MWTX-033 is a monoclonal antibody targeting TMPRSS6 (Transmembrane Serine Protease 6, also known as Matriptase-2). MWTX-003 was licensed from Mabwell Therapeutics, and will initiate a phase 1 study in healthy volunteers in the second half of 2023.

Coming to the lead molecule, I mentioned the key logic behind it earlier:

…while Roche's target of glycine control for Schizophrenia patients did not benefit them, their work demonstrated the excellent targeting ability of bitopertin for a heme metabolite called protoporphyrin IX. Inhibiting this metabolite reduced porphyrin accumulation, which has benefits for patients with erythropoietic porphyrias, Disc Medicine's lead disease.

Thus, while bitopertin failed a number of trials done by Roche, it did prove its effect on protoporphyrin IX, and it could well be that Roche did not target the right diseases with the molecule. This is what Disc needs to prove now, that the lead indication, EPP, is a valid target.

Recently, in a bearish article, a fellow contributor said that bitopertin's revenue potential could be no more than $100mn. He made this assumption although EPP may have thousands of patients, and XLP, although much rarer, will still have many patients. Moreover, there is little real competition - afamelanotide, as I noted before, is not disease-modifying, and other candidates are in discovery stages - however, the author went on to make that jarring $100mn assumption in that otherwise thorough article. I called it jarring because it was the only logically unsound point in an otherwise great article. I mean, $100mn could well be the number, however no proof was offered. An astute reader with expertise in the field also noted this problem.

Now, as the company noted:

Prevalence for EPP and XLP combined is approximated 1 in 75,000

This amounts to more than 8,000 patients in the US and EU

How do we put a price tag to a treatment? Note that up to 25% of patients may develop gallstones, 30% may have abnormal liver function test results, and 2-5% may develop liver disease, even liver failure. Left without treatment, EPP could potentially cause hundreds of thousands of dollars in ancillary treatment. Plus, it is a rare disease. Now, bitopertin is a small molecule, so they cannot price it too high. However, a figure of $50,000 per year, a very conservative number, yields $400mn for this population. $200,000 per year gives us $1.6bn. Since there are no other disease-modifying treatment options, peak sales of 40% of this number does not sound wrong. So, the sweet spot is somewhere between $160mn to $640mn in terms of peak sales - and I am being very conservative here. Current market cap is $1.19bn, or approximately 4-5x peak sales estimate for the lead molecule. I think we can live with that.

Financials

Like I noted, IRON has a market cap of $1.19bn and a cash reserve of $378mn. The company raised $158mn in June. R&D expenses were $12.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, while G&A expenses were $5.2 million. At that rate, they have a cash runway of over 20 quarters.

Bottomline

IRON looks very interesting right now. Admittedly, the best times are behind us, and the stock is fast approaching its full value as it gets more derisked. I think a small pilot followed by patient accumulation at drops is the way to go here.