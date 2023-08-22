Userba011d64_201/iStock via Getty Images

With DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) set to report its fiscal Q2 results on September 7th after the market closes, I wanted to preview its earnings. The stock is down about -20% after I was cautiously bullish on the name back in February, saying CLM represented a big opportunity but that investors needed to be patient as the company will go through a transition year under a new CEO.

Company Profile

As a refresher, DOCU is an electronic signature solution firm whose primary eSignature product allows documents to be signed electronically on an assortment of devices. The company has different version that are tailored to specific industries, regions, and organizational sizes. It also has a number of add-on options, including for identity verification, SMS delivery, notarization, dynamic forms, and industry and country-specific capabilities.

The company also has several Contract Lifecycle Management, or CLM, solutions including Gen, CLM Essentials, CLM and CLM+. These products automate the workflows throughout the entire agreement process, before and after the signature. DOCU offers several industry specific solution, such as Rooms for Real Estate, Rooms for Mortgage, DocuSign Federal, and Life Sciences Modules.

DOCU sells its products via subscription, with pricing based on how many "Envelopes" are provisioned, as well as the functionality that customers require. An "Envelope" is a digital container that can send one or multiple documents for signature or approval to one or multiple recipients.

Fiscal Q2 Earnings Preview

For its fiscal second quarter, analysts are looking for the company to grow revenue 8.8% to $677.3 million. They are expecting adjusted EPS to climb 404% to 66 cents.

Analyst expectations for fiscal Q2 revenue have been pretty steady over the past year, moving only -0.2% over the past 12 months. Estimates are up nearly 1.4%, or $9.5 million since early June.

For its part, DOCU has guided for total fiscal Q2 revenue of between $675-679 million, with subscription revenue of between $658-$662 million.

Adjusted EPS estimates, meanwhile, are up over 40% over the past year. Estimates are up 10%, or 6 cents, since early June.

For EPS, the company has beaten estimates seven of the past eight quarter, including the past 4 quarters. Its beaten revenue estimates each quarter over the past two years, generally between $12-24 million.

Despite the consistent earnings and revenue beats, the stock has only risen 4 times the session following earnings the past ten quarters. During that stretch, the stock has made a move over 10% or more 7 times. Its best performance was a 16.8% increase in Q3 of 2022, while its worst performance was a decline of -41.5% in Q4 of 2021. Market reactions for Q2 results have been varied, from a decline of -18.4% to an increase of 16.1% over the past 3 years.

Commenting on the company’s outlook on its fiscal Q1 call, CFO Cynthia Gaylor said:

“ While we are pleased with our Q1 financial results, it is still early in the year, and we remain cautious in our outlook, given moderating expansion rates and slowing customer demand, driven by the uncertainty in the current macro environment and continued competition, particularly in more basic eSignature use cases. …. So I think, we were really pleased with the performance in Q1 and particularly on billings. The beat on billings was mainly due to strength we saw in on-time renewals, which means the team did a great job executing across our installed base. And so we saw less on the early renewal front. And so that is factored into the guide. So, I would say that's probably the driving force of what we're seeing. When you think about kind of the push through on the guide, I would say that's really colored by the dynamics we're currently seeing in the business and some of the softness that I talked about in the prepared remarks around expansion rates and some of the other metrics. So, we think the guide is reasonable for what we're seeing, but the Q1 beat was mainly driven by on-time renewals in the installed base.”

Overall, revenue and billings growth and guidance will be the key numbers that investors will be focusing on. The company only guided for billings growth to be flat to up +1%, so any acceleration could be viewed as a positive, while a decline would likely not be treated kindly by investors. With DOCU tending to handily beat guidance, investors tend to react more towards guidance.

Valuation

SaaS companies are generally valued based on a sales multiple given their high gross margins and the companies wanting to pump money back into sales and marketing to grow.

On that front, DOCU is valued at a P/S ratio of about 3.4x based on the FY 24 (ending January) consensus for revenue of $2.72 billion. Based on the FY25 consensus of $2.91 billion, it trades at a P/S multiple of 3.2.

On a PE basis, it trades at around 18.8x the FY24 consensus of $2.56.

In the past, the company has often traded at over 12x LTM sales. However, revenue growth is slowing from 35-50% a year to expected high-single-digit growth over the next three years.

Conclusion

DOCU remains in transition mode. The pandemic generated pull through demand for its primary offering, and a slow real estate market due to high interest rates is hindering one of its important verticals. Much of this seems to be in guidance at this point, but investors will closely be watching its billings forecast.

DOCU is looking towards launching more products next year to help re-accelerate growth, and its core product can now connect to electronic health records in the U.S. market, which should be a nice opportunity going forward. Generative AI through summarizing the important part of documents and finding any risky language is another area of opportunity.

At this point, I think DOCU has gotten too cheap, and that investors could have a few ways to win. This could be through a turnaround, an activist getting involved, or the company getting bought out. As such, my “Buy” rating remains, and I’ve gotten more bullish since my original cautiously bullish article.